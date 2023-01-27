Micaville Elementary MAGIC students are using their critical thinking skills to build and engineer models related to literature that correlates with skills and lessons they are learning in the classroom. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and is a great way to integrate all subject areas in a creative way that gets students thinking and collaborating with their peers. Our MAGIC program works hard to help bridge gaps in a fun and engaging way that will help them succeed, and gain confidence when working independently.

MICAVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO