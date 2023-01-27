Read full article on original website
Steven Moore
Steven Moore, age 73, of Mountain View Road in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at College Pines Health & Rehab in Connelly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later once they have been completed and finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed...
Charles Edward “Eddie” Robinson, Sr.
Charles Edward “Eddie” Robinson, Sr., age 87, of the Upper Browns Creek Community, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Mitchell House. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Luther Martin and Sally Burgin Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Thomas Robinson, who passed away in 2016; infant grandson, Dennis Woody, Jr.; three brothers: Lloyd Robinson (Dorothy), Clarence Robinson (Lois) and Newel Robinson; sister-in-law, Iris Woody (Junior); and brother-in-law, Clyde McIntosh.
Sharon Margaret Peeler
Sharon Margaret Peeler, age 79, of Burnsville, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Smoky Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Helen Shaw. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert C. Peeler; and daughter, Janine Peeler.
Bob Robinson, Jr.
Bob Robinson, Jr. age 53 of Overlook Drive, Spruce Pine passed away Thursday January 26, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Born in Mecklenburg County he was a son of the late Bob, Sr. and Dorothy Bell Robinson. Bob was a member of Spruce Pine First...
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/22 – 1/29/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) William Michael Dryer, 43 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Dryer for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued $3,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
Fundraiser For Yancey History Museum Projects
The first fundraiser that begins a campaign to make major repairs to the museum house overseen by Yancey History Association will be held at Burnsville Wine located at 525 W. Main Street in Burnsville on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. The reception includes a nice selection of wines for tasting, along with shrimp and grits, and other hors d’oeuvres.
Critical Thinking Builds Skills
Micaville Elementary MAGIC students are using their critical thinking skills to build and engineer models related to literature that correlates with skills and lessons they are learning in the classroom. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and is a great way to integrate all subject areas in a creative way that gets students thinking and collaborating with their peers. Our MAGIC program works hard to help bridge gaps in a fun and engaging way that will help them succeed, and gain confidence when working independently.
