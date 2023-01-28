Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: New Starting Lineup Without LeBron James Revealed for Clash With Brooklyn
The Los Angeles Lakers are shorthanded on Monday for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out, joining Austin Reaves on the sidelines. Because of that, they have a new lineup for the first time in a while. Here's how the starters will look for LA's clash in Brooklyn:
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury News: Nets, LA To Be Without Two Stars Each On Monday
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be relying on some role players to take on much of their scoring burden tonight at Barclays Center. That's because LA will be missing All-Stars LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury recovery), the club's top two scorers and overall best players by a mile.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic Monday night, Joel Embiid will be available after being listed as questionable due to foot soreness. Embiid’s been a consistent name on the Sixers’ injury report as of late. Throughout the year, the big man has missed time due to several reasons, but his foot has given him consistent complications throughout the year.
Wichita Eagle
Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others. The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Wichita Eagle
Limited Role Has Payton Pritchard Questioning Future with Celtics Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Celtics were down two starters, Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left ankle sprain), in Saturday's 125-121 win over the Lakers, sweeping this season's edition of the NBA's most iconic rivalry, thanks to, in part, a controversial no-call. But even with Boston playing shorthanded, Payton Pritchard received...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Comments / 0