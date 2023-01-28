ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wichita Eagle

Lakers Injury News: Nets, LA To Be Without Two Stars Each On Monday

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be relying on some role players to take on much of their scoring burden tonight at Barclays Center. That's because LA will be missing All-Stars LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury recovery), the club's top two scorers and overall best players by a mile.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday

When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic Monday night, Joel Embiid will be available after being listed as questionable due to foot soreness. Embiid’s been a consistent name on the Sixers’ injury report as of late. Throughout the year, the big man has missed time due to several reasons, but his foot has given him consistent complications throughout the year.
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back

The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season

New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

