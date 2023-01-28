ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Factbox-Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMprv_0kUE6Lll00

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Memphis police beat, tased, kicked and batoned Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released on Friday shows. Nichols died three days later, and five officers were charged with second-degree murder.

Here are crucial moments from four different police videos that recorded events from 8:23 p.m. to 9:03 p.m.

8:24 p.m.

First sight of Nichols' car, already stopped at an intersection where two officers are ordering Nichols to exit his vehicle. One of the officers opens the passenger door and pulls Nichols out.

"Damn, I didn't do anything," Nichols says.

The officers push Nichols to the ground while yelling at him to comply.

"Spray him," one officer says.

8:25 p.m.

Officers order him to the ground, threatening to tase, spray and beat him as they struggle with him and hold him down.

Nichols says, "All right, I'm on the ground ... Stop, stop ... You guys are really doing a lot right now. I'm just trying to go home. ... Stop. I'm not doing anything."

Nichols breaks free and runs away.

An officer fires his taser and police chase after him.

Between 8:26 p.m. and 8:31 p.m.

There is no video of Nichols during this time, when apparently two officers catch up to Nichols and attempt to detain him.

8:31 p.m.

Nichols is being held down by two officers, who are struggling to subdue him.

8:33 p.m.

A third officer arrives on the scene. One of them says: "Do you want to get sprayed again?" as two officers punch and slap him.

"Mom! Mom!" Nichols cries as the newly arrived officer sprays him. "Mom! Mom!" he cries again and again.

The officers order Nichols to "give me your hands."

A fourth officer arrives on the scene.

8:34 p.m.

One of the officers kicks Nichols in the face twice.

One officer who had stepped away returns to the scrum and says, "I'm going to baton the fuck out of you!" raising his stick.

8:35 p.m.

The officer with the baton hits Nichols with it three times as other officers begin to stand him up.

One officer punches Nichols at least five times in the head while two others hold him up. Nichols goes down to the asphalt and officers hold him down.

8:36 p.m.

A fifth officer arrives on scene and kicks Nichols. Then another officer kicks him.

A sixth and seventh officer arrive who only appear to observe the scene. One of them makes a call on his radio.

8:37 p.m.

Officers step back, apparently now that Nichols is in cuffs.

8:38 p.m.

Nichols is dragged across the asphalt propped to sit up against a patrol car, hands cuffed behind him.

8:41 p.m.

Nichols slumps to his right and falls to the asphalt.

"Hey, sit up, bro," one officer says. Nichols is grabbed by the arm and pulled back into a sitting position.

Two apparent emergency medical technicians (EMT) arrive.

8:41 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.

Personnel on scene periodically tend to Nichols, although he is left unattended for several minutes, rolling on the ground or up against the police car with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The EMTs appear to render some aid, though the view is obscured by officers gathering around or not visible as one officers covers his camera or turns it away.

8:55 p.m. to 9 p.m.

EMTs appear to begin tending to Nichols again as he is propped up against the police car.

9:00 p.m.

A stretcher is wheeled into the area.

9:02 p.m.

An ambulance pulls into the frame, obscuring the view of Nichols.

9:03 p.m.

