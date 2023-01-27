Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Interesting HCA Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 227 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HCA options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Valero Energy (VLO): Time to Buy?
Valero Energy (VLO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
NASDAQ
ERIE Dividend Yield Pushes Above 2%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $237.52 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Will Medtronic (MDT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Medtronic (MDT), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device company has seen...
NASDAQ
Omnicom (OMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Omnicom (OMC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
December 2025 Options Now Available For Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
Investors in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw new options become available today, for the December 2025 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 1053 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CLF options chain for the new December 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood is feasting in 2023. The founder CEO and ace stock picker at Ark Invest is seeing double-digit percentage returns across her family of the exchange-traded funds in January. Can she keep it going?. Wood announces all of Ark's daily transactions. She added to existing positions in Roku (NASDAQ:...
NASDAQ
India's Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 bln share sale
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller's scathing attack. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group...
NASDAQ
WF vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Woori Bank (WF) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: STE
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, STERIS is now the #82 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
NASDAQ
What Makes Interpublic (IPG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Interpublic Group (IPG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
What Awaits Intercontinental (ICE) This Earnings Season?
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, before market open. ICE delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.33%. Factors to Note. Solid performance at Exchanges and Fixed Income and Data Services segments is likely to...
NASDAQ
Why LKQ (LKQ) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider LKQ (LKQ). This company, which is in the Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:. Impinj PI: This company which provides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
SONVY or IDXX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.14MM shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Criteo S.A (CRTO)
Fintel reports that DnB Asset Management AS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Criteo S.A (CRTO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Why Skyworks (SWKS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry. This chipmaker has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
Comments / 0