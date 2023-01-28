Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Ozark boys wrestling repeats as COC team champion
WEBB CITY — Ozark repeated as Central Ozark Conference Tournament champions Saturday for the first time in school history by totaling 10 individual medals and 191 points. Neosho was runner-up with 179 points and Carl Junction third with 159.5. Ozark won the title last year with only one champion....
Ozark Sports Zone
Forsyth uses big second half to beat Hartville in Mountain Grove Tournament title game
Forsyth used a big second half to come from behind and beat Hartville 51-40 in the championship game of the Mountain Grove tournament. The Panthers trailed Hartville 28-21 at the half. The third quarter proved to be the turning point in the game. Forsyth held Hartville to just two points...
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State’s Wilson named MVC Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS – Sydney Wilson of Missouri State women’s basketball has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performances against UNI and Drake, the league announced today. A fifth-year senior, Wilson helped lead Missouri State to two crucial wins over the weekend, including...
thecutoffnews.com
Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on
Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
Ozark Sports Zone
Defense helps Lady Bears top Drake
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball picked up its third-straight Missouri Valley Conference win with a 64-54 victory over Drake here Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears (12-7, 7-3 MVC) never surrendered the lead to the Bulldogs (12-6, 7-3 MVC) as they were dominant on the defensive end of the floor and knocked down crucial three-pointers throughout the course of the game on the offensive side of the ball.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears fall short at Murray State
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State made 14-of-17 free throws in the second half and held off a late surge from the visiting Bears in a nip-and-tuck 74-71 decision here Saturday. The Bears (11-11, 7-5 MVC) were led by a career-high 22 points from Alston Mason and 14 points from Donovan Clay, while Damien Mayo Jr. notched a career-high 13, and Jonathan Mogbo racked up 10 points and a career-best 16 rebounds in the loss. It was Mogbo’s fourth double-double in eight games.
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
Tractor trailers leave I-49 crashing below onto US-60 near Neosho
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATEI-49 closes at 26 MM, MO-86, detour through Neosho to south of Crowder College. Multiple crashes at I-49 and US-60
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
koamnewsnow.com
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. As of Jan. 30 at 10:45 a.m., most highways south of I-44 are covered with winter precipitation. To check for accidents […]
Comments / 0