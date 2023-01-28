ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Ozark boys wrestling repeats as COC team champion

WEBB CITY — Ozark repeated as Central Ozark Conference Tournament champions Saturday for the first time in school history by totaling 10 individual medals and 191 points. Neosho was runner-up with 179 points and Carl Junction third with 159.5. Ozark won the title last year with only one champion....
OZARK, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Missouri State’s Wilson named MVC Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS – Sydney Wilson of Missouri State women’s basketball has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performances against UNI and Drake, the league announced today. A fifth-year senior, Wilson helped lead Missouri State to two crucial wins over the weekend, including...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on

Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
COLUMBIA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Defense helps Lady Bears top Drake

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball picked up its third-straight Missouri Valley Conference win with a 64-54 victory over Drake here Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears (12-7, 7-3 MVC) never surrendered the lead to the Bulldogs (12-6, 7-3 MVC) as they were dominant on the defensive end of the floor and knocked down crucial three-pointers throughout the course of the game on the offensive side of the ball.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears fall short at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State made 14-of-17 free throws in the second half and held off a late surge from the visiting Bears in a nip-and-tuck 74-71 decision here Saturday. The Bears (11-11, 7-5 MVC) were led by a career-high 22 points from Alston Mason and 14 points from Donovan Clay, while Damien Mayo Jr. notched a career-high 13, and Jonathan Mogbo racked up 10 points and a career-best 16 rebounds in the loss. It was Mogbo’s fourth double-double in eight games.
MURRAY, KY
KOLR10 News

Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Ozarks First.com

The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

