SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball picked up its third-straight Missouri Valley Conference win with a 64-54 victory over Drake here Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears (12-7, 7-3 MVC) never surrendered the lead to the Bulldogs (12-6, 7-3 MVC) as they were dominant on the defensive end of the floor and knocked down crucial three-pointers throughout the course of the game on the offensive side of the ball.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO