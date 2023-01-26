Read full article on original website
Related
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?
Before the fur trade drove them to near extinction, sea otters once roamed the waters of North America from Alaska to Baja California. Now a non-profit conservation group wants to see them brought back, and say the otters could help restore the region’s crucial but decimated kelp forests. The...
Noozhawk
Longline Fishing Creates Risky Waters for Sharks
The ocean can be a dangerous place, even for a shark. Despite sitting at the top of the food chain, these predators are now reeling from destructive human activities like overfishing, pollution and climate change. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara focused on a particularly troublesome issue for sharks: tangles with...
US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish
22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii
A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
Viewers Freaked Out by Video of Massive Octopus Being Caught on Fishing Line
When photographer and fisherman Brooke Sattar and her friends set out for a day of prawn fishing, they expected to find plenty of the tiny, tasty crustaceans. As they dragged the trap back up to the surface, however, the sea creature attached was just slightly larger than a prawn. Actually, it was an octopus so large that everyone on board was temporarily at a loss for words.
Marconews.com
WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew
Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
Man Catches Prehistoric Creature With Chainsaw Face on First Fishing Trip
Daniel Nuzum and AJ Rotondella released the critically endangered, 13-foot sawfish after hooking it off the coast of Florida.
Mako Shark Jumps Out Of The Water & Fully Lands On Fisherman’s Boat
Mako sharks are one of the fastest in the ocean. They are known for their agility and speed, and can reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. Makos can be found in all of the world’s oceans and are known to be a highly migratory species. Another...
Coast Guard Busts 22 Foreign Poachers with 600 of Pounds of Red Snapper Off Texas Coast
On Thursday, December 29, a crew of U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) agents intercepted a fleet of five speed boats illegally fishing in federal waters off the coast of southern Texas. The operation resulted in the arrest of 22 Mexican fishermen and the confiscation of nearly 600 pounds of red snapper, according to a press release issued by the USCG Eighth District Detachment out of Houston, Texas.
King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast
Prepare for the King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, consider taking a trip to the Oregon Coast to experience the King Tides.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Coast Guard Cracks Down on Northwest's AIS-Disabling Fishermen
The U.S. Coast Guard's Columbia River unit is beginning to crack down on fishermen who turn off their AIS to keep their location secret. Operating "dark" is a common procedure in the Northwest's coastal fisheries. AIS broadcasts a vessel's position, and that is exactly what fishermen want to avoid: Their AIS track line gives away the locations where they're setting their crab pots. By disabling AIS - one of the maritime industry's best navigational safety tools - they make themselves harder for other fishermen to track. This also elevates the risk of an unwanted interaction with merchant shipping, especially in heavy rain or fog.
Comments / 0