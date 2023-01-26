ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Noozhawk

Longline Fishing Creates Risky Waters for Sharks

The ocean can be a dangerous place, even for a shark. Despite sitting at the top of the food chain, these predators are now reeling from destructive human activities like overfishing, pollution and climate change. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara focused on a particularly troublesome issue for sharks: tangles with...
New York Post

Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii

A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
Outsider.com

Viewers Freaked Out by Video of Massive Octopus Being Caught on Fishing Line

When photographer and fisherman Brooke Sattar and her friends set out for a day of prawn fishing, they expected to find plenty of the tiny, tasty crustaceans. As they dragged the trap back up to the surface, however, the sea creature attached was just slightly larger than a prawn. Actually, it was an octopus so large that everyone on board was temporarily at a loss for words.
Marconews.com

WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew

Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
Field & Stream

Coast Guard Busts 22 Foreign Poachers with 600 of Pounds of Red Snapper Off Texas Coast

On Thursday, December 29, a crew of U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) agents intercepted a fleet of five speed boats illegally fishing in federal waters off the coast of southern Texas. The operation resulted in the arrest of 22 Mexican fishermen and the confiscation of nearly 600 pounds of red snapper, according to a press release issued by the USCG Eighth District Detachment out of Houston, Texas.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Coast Guard Cracks Down on Northwest's AIS-Disabling Fishermen

The U.S. Coast Guard's Columbia River unit is beginning to crack down on fishermen who turn off their AIS to keep their location secret. Operating "dark" is a common procedure in the Northwest's coastal fisheries. AIS broadcasts a vessel's position, and that is exactly what fishermen want to avoid: Their AIS track line gives away the locations where they're setting their crab pots. By disabling AIS - one of the maritime industry's best navigational safety tools - they make themselves harder for other fishermen to track. This also elevates the risk of an unwanted interaction with merchant shipping, especially in heavy rain or fog.
