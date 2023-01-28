ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Mashburn has 24 points, No. 25 New Mexico beats Air Force

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6xLq_0kUDgzkV00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points — seven during a crucial late surge — in No. 25 New Mexico’s 81-73 victory over Air Force on Friday night.

Jaelen House had 19 points and six steals for the Lobos (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West). Morris Edeze added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Rytis Petraitis led Air Force (12-10, 3-6) with 19 points. Ethan Taylor had 17.

“It kind of went the way I thought it would go,” New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said. “I think Air Force is much improved.”

That improvement was particularly evident in the second half.

“They were really, really running their stuff to perfection in the second half,” Pitino said. “They were cutting and getting their back doors. We needed to settle in.”,

After New Mexico twice held 12-point advantages in the first half, Air Force rallied to take its first lead 6:28 into the second half on 50-48 after Jeffrey Miles finger-rolled in a shot as he was fouled for a three-point play.

“Against a Top 25 team, you have to play a full 40 minutes,” Falcons coach Joe Scott said. “So whether it was getting down by 12, I think we did a good job of weathering that storm, more than weathering that storm, coming back.”

Air Force led 53-49 before New Mexico rallied.

“You have to do it against a really good team in a really tough environment, against really good players,” Scott said. “I think that’s what happened. So give them credit for being able to weather their storm.”

The Lobos used a 14-3 run — half of those points coming from Mashburn — to take a 76-68 lead with two minutes left.

“We were able to calm down a little bit when they were up four and pull away,” Pitino said. “It’s a terrific win.”

Mashburn was key in a first-half New Mexico run, scoring six points in an 8-0 spree that put the Lobos up 38-26.

“I think we just came out flatfooted,” Mashburn said about the Lobos’ lull to start the second half. “With this offense, you can’t be flat-footed or they’ll back cut you all day. That’s what happened. Coming out of half, we have to be better in being active and being disruptive for the first four minutes.”

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico won its 13th straight over the Falcons in Albuquerque. This game marked the midpoint of the Mountain West schedule and the Lobos have their best record since the 2017-18 season. New Mexico finished that season with a 12-6 conference mark.

Air Force has not beaten a ranked team since 2013 when it upended the then-No. 12 Lobos. Overall, the Falcons have a 4-89 record against ranked teams.

STATS

Air Force committed just 12 turnovers, but nine of those were on steals, leading to 23 Lobos points and a 20-1 New Mexico advantage on fastbreak scoring.

Air Force: Hosts Boise State on Tuesday night.

New Mexico: At Utah State on Wednesday night.

__

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico community gathered in solidarity at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice on Saturday to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of five Memphis police officers in January. Body cam footage released of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Topper Boys Basketball Comes Up Short Against Sundevils

Rick Valdez controls the tip off to start the game against the Española Sundevils Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasiun. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Niko Garcia had a big night scoring 17 points making him high point man for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’

If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy