FOX 43

State officials urge poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza

As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield reminded poultry owners this week to protect their flocks. Neighbors’ flocks and the Commonwealth’s economy can also be protected by working to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phys.org

Honey bee colony loss in the US linked to mites, extreme weather, pesticides

About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, yet the insect is dying off at alarming rates. In one year alone, between April of 2019 and April of 2020, one study reported a 43% colony loss in honey bees across the United States.
Valley Morning Star

Egg prices to remain high due to bird flu, economists say

Egg prices continue to set all-time per-dozen price records, primarily due to a devastating bout of avian influenza that has led to the deaths of tens of millions of commercial poultry in the United States. Experts say prices for consumers are still trending in the wrong direction. “Our forecasting model...

