Related
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
State officials urge poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza
As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield reminded poultry owners this week to protect their flocks. Neighbors’ flocks and the Commonwealth’s economy can also be protected by working to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
New Proposal Could Force Cows to Wear Diapers to Contain Methane Emissions, Farmer Speaks Out
Forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions is easily one of the dumbest ideas the world has ever seen. A farmer from Tennessee recently joined the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News to condemn the idea. She said the people that came up with the idea have “gone to loony town.”
Latest American Farm Bureau Drought Survey Reveals only Marginal Improvements
(NAFB) Many farmers and ranchers across the West continue to battle drought conditions, according to the fourth American Farm Bureau Federation drought survey. AFBF Economist Danny Munch says the surveys help assess the impact of drought on Western agriculture. One of the big takeaways was 60 percent of respondents reported...
foodsafetynews.com
APHIS is preparing Environmental Impact Statement on worsening avian flu outbreaks
Avian flu has burned through 60 million domestic birds in at least 47 states, egg prices have hit the stratosphere, and more troubling, the virus is mutating to infect mammals including three Montana grizzly bears. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has responded to these dark events by...
Phys.org
Honey bee colony loss in the US linked to mites, extreme weather, pesticides
About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, yet the insect is dying off at alarming rates. In one year alone, between April of 2019 and April of 2020, one study reported a 43% colony loss in honey bees across the United States.
Egg prices to remain high due to bird flu, economists say
Egg prices continue to set all-time per-dozen price records, primarily due to a devastating bout of avian influenza that has led to the deaths of tens of millions of commercial poultry in the United States. Experts say prices for consumers are still trending in the wrong direction. “Our forecasting model...
