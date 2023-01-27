Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change. After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

BRYAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO