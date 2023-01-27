Read full article on original website
Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state
The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12). Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.
Local high school games postponed due to cold weather
The College Station school district postponed Tuesday’s sporting events because of expected inclement weather. The list of varsity events postponed included: Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, Consol girls basketball at Rudder, Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, Consol girls soccer at Magnolia, Magnolia boys soccer at Consol, College Station girls soccer at Montgomery and Montgomery boys soccer at College Station.
Texas A&M baseball team ranked fifth by NCBWA in preseason poll
Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll. The Aggies are one of 11 Southeastern Conference teams in the poll’s top 35 led by top-ranked LSU and second-ranked Tennessee. The others include No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Alabama, No. 27 Auburn, No. 28 South Carolina and No. 31 Mississippi State.
Texas A&M men's basketball team struggles at free throw line in loss at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After Texas A&M’s narrow 72-66 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in which the Aggies made 23 of 36 from the free-throw line (63.9%), head coach Buzz Williams said he believed the performance was an anomaly. Tuesday at Arkansas, the Aggies proved it might be more...
Texas A&M Lamara Distin named SEC women’s field athlete of week
Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week Tuesday. Distin won the women’s high jump with a clearing of 6 feet, 2.75 inches at the Razorback Invitational last week. Her mark leads the nation so far this indoor season. A&M...
A&M women's golf team in lead
The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was at 22-under par with a four-shot lead on 22nd-ranked Arizona when the second round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate was suspended by darkness Monday. Golfers needed to play between four and eight holes to complete the round. Nine teams in the...
Softball Fan Day: Meet & Greet
Go behind the scenes with Texas A&M softball as they host an open practice and meet and greet with the 12th Man. (January 28, 2023)
Vanderbilt women's basketball team grabs first SEC win by rallying past A&M
NASHVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t handle prosperity. The Aggies, coming off their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, took an early eight-point lead, but Vanderbilt rallied for an 88-79 victory on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Injury-ridden A&M (6-13, 1-8) worked with...
Texas A&M football signee Micah Tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast
Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.
Highlights: at Arkansas
Texas A&M men's basketball continues stretch of tough road venues at Arkansas
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a collision course at the end of the season with some of the Southeastern Conference’s top talent — Tennessee, which is second in the NET rankings and Alabama, which is fourth. However, A&M head coach Buzz Williams could argue...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
Gulf Coast winegrowers field day to be held Feb. 3 in Cat Spring
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the 31st Annual Watson Gulf Coast Winegrowers Field Day on Feb. 3 in Cat Spring. The event is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cat Spring Agricultural Society Hall, 13035 Hall Road. This annual field day of viticulture and winemaking education is...
Schools, county offices closed Wednesday due to weather
Winter weather threats have made their way to the Bryan-College Station area, forcing offices and schools to close on Wednesday. All Brazos County offices will be closed for all non-essential personnel per the authorization of Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. Texas A&M University released a Code Maroon Alert notifying students...
Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 1
The Blinn College District Music Program is bringing in vocal artist Mandi Barrus, a mezzo-soprano, who will appear for three performances at the Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Saints & Sinners Café open in Bryan
Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change. After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Two shot in incident off Texas 6 in Navasota
The Navasota Police Department closed portions of northbound Texas 6 and diverted traffic Monday night after a shooting left two occupants of a vehicle with gunshot wounds and the suspect fled the scene in another vehicle. The incident took place near Martha's Bloomers garden center, according to a Navasota Police...
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Regional human trafficking task force created in Brazos Valley
In line with January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Unbound Now BCS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Monday. This comes as a result of their receipt of a $1.5 million Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant in October 2022.
