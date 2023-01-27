ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

OPPD announces first two winners in "Greener Together" program

A Sarpy County sports complex is finally set to open in March after being in the works for more than a decade. Black Votes Matter is holding a summit next week to help promote voter participation in North Omaha. "Above And Beyond" exhibit opens Saturday at Ashland's SAC Museum. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NC Middle School closed after boiler failure

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30, due to a boiler failure. Students that would like lunch, can pick up a sack lunch at the high school between 11 a.m. and noon at the front office. Please call Mr. Pellatz before...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral

A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
OMAHA, NE
creightonian.com

Students help feed those in need

Community Kitchen, a Creighton student ran volunteer organization, boxed over 60 meals this past weekend to be delivered to less fortunate Omaha citizens in an effort to fight hunger among the homeless. Led by students Caleb Lewis, senior in the Heider College of Business and Aidan Nguyen, junior in the...
OMAHA, NE

