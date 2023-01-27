ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Parks & Recreation

Welcome to the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department. We operate 42 parks and special use areas and offer over 67 miles of trails throughout the city to provide accessible outdoor recreational opportunities and conserve open space for residents and visitors. In addition, the department offers a variety of programs and services to promote health and wellness.
Celebrating Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and the City of Carlsbad is featuring some great programs and resources that celebrate the Black experience and Black historical figures who have helped change our world. Wednesday Film Series. In February, the city’s Wednesday Film Series will present movies that tell compelling stories about...
CARLSBAD, CA

