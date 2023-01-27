Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Daily Cougar Online
Energy Leadership Webinar Series Offers Insight into Energy Industry
Located in the energy capital of the world, the University of Houston is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in delivering innovative solutions through education, research and private-public partnerships to address the complex energy challenges of today and the future. With more than 8,000 students pursuing energy-related careers, UH is the Energy University.
constructiondive.com
Bechtel completes $140M Texas solar project
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel finished the Cutlass Solar Farm Project in Fort Bend, Texas, effectively bringing online enough photovoltaic generation to power approximately 20,000 homes, the company announced on Jan. 26. The solar facility adds 140 megawatts of power to the grid surrounding Houston while eliminating 300,000 metric tons of...
Daily Cougar Online
UH Scientist Eric Bittner Elected as AAAS Fellow
University of Houston chemist and physicist Eric Bittner has been elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, joining a distinguished group of scientists, engineers and innovators spanning 24 scientific disciplines. A Moores Professor of chemistry in the UH College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds
A new report shows that 6 Houston-area refineries are dumping a total of 55 million gallons of wastewater containing harmful chemicals into local waterways, with little to no regulation by the EPA. The Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, released a report stating that 81 oil and gas refineries...
Towering downtown skyscraper and former headquarters for oil giant set for new high-rise apartment conversion
An empty downtown skyscraper harking to Houston's energy capital brand may soon reignite the high-rise living trend in downtown.The tower formerly known as the Humble Oil headquarters and now the Exxon building (800 Bell St.) has been sold to an out-of-state developer with plans to convert the structure to residential units. Ralph Bivins, a former CultureMap scribe, was first to break the news on Realty News Report.Bivins reports that the 1.2 million-square-foot building was sold to a New York investment group affiliated with CMI Developers. Notably, the group boasts experience in historic redevelopment and apartment conversions. Bivins adds that the...
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
fox26houston.com
Free health care in Houston leads to free education plus a job
HOUSTON - A group of clinics in Houston not only offers free treatment for teenagers and young adults, but also sends them to school for free and then offers them a professional job!. It's a program through Baylor College of Medicine, and we caught up with a young lady who...
Multiuse development Katy Boardwalk extension nears completion
The 90-acre development is multiuse with retail space, a nature preserve, offices, apartments, a hotel and conference center, which is planned to open in the fall near Katy Mills. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Katy Boardwalk District engineers estimated the second phase of its extended trails system will be completed in...
Daily Cougar Online
Undergrad Student Joins Faculty Member, Heart Association in Researching Dementia
The American Heart Association (AHA) selected an undergraduate student from the University of Houston College of Nursing to provide research on improving the lives of elderly people with dementia. Yolanda Batz was awarded the research opportunity through the AHA's Hispanic Serving Institutions Scholars program. "The AHA placed me with Dr....
Fort Bend Star
Review: Mama's Café & Brews offers modern twist on Southern comfort food
Here's a piece of biographical detail about myself that I don't often discuss. Shortly after returning to Texas from California in the mid-1990s, I took a job as a waiter at the former Black-Eyed Pea restaurant on FM 1092 in Missouri City while going to college. I'll just lay it...
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land officials try to allay residents' concerns over proposed Imperial redevelopment
With rumors swirling over the proposed redevelopment of the Imperial Char House and the surrounding area, the Sugar Land City Council and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint meeting January 24 to try to allay the public's concerns. Earlier in January, the council approved a $5 million...
Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Houston: The city where oil money buys politics
HOUSTON, TX. - Houston is often referred to as the "Energy Capital of the World," a title that reflects its vast oil industry and impact on the local economy. However, the relationship between oil money and politics in Houston is intricate, with oil money often buying politicians in a manner that raises serious ethical questions.
Here's how residents of Harris, Brazoria, Galveston counties can get help with utility bills
HOUSTON — Several Houston-area residents could be eligible for assistance with their utility bills. BakerRipley is now accepting applications for its Utilities Assistance Program which has funds that total $15.2 million. The organization said the funds will help residents pay their electric, water and gas bills. How to qualify.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
Kata Robata owners bringing new sushi concept to former location of Vincent's in Montrose
A new sushi concept is coming to the former location of Vincent's in Montrose and is slated to open in the spring. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Katami—a sushi-focused concept—is coming to Montrose this spring at 2701 W. Dallas St., Houston. The brand is chef Manabu Horiuchi, nicknamed chef Hori,...
Daily Cougar Online
Hobby School Survey Gauges Public Support for School Vouchers
A majority of Texans say they support some form of taxpayer-funded assistance for parents who want to send their children to religious or other private schools. The topic is expected to be one of the most contentious before the Texas Legislature this session, and the latest survey of public opinion by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston sheds light on public attitudes about proposals dealing with school vouchers or other forms of taxpayer support for parents to send their children to private schools.
KSAT 12
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
Comments / 0