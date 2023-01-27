ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Located in the energy capital of the world, the University of Houston is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in delivering innovative solutions through education, research and private-public partnerships to address the complex energy challenges of today and the future. With more than 8,000 students pursuing energy-related careers, UH is the Energy University.
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel finished the Cutlass Solar Farm Project in Fort Bend, Texas, effectively bringing online enough photovoltaic generation to power approximately 20,000 homes, the company announced on Jan. 26. The solar facility adds 140 megawatts of power to the grid surrounding Houston while eliminating 300,000 metric tons of...
University of Houston chemist and physicist Eric Bittner has been elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, joining a distinguished group of scientists, engineers and innovators spanning 24 scientific disciplines. A Moores Professor of chemistry in the UH College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics,...
An empty downtown skyscraper harking to Houston's energy capital brand may soon reignite the high-rise living trend in downtown.The tower formerly known as the Humble Oil headquarters and now the Exxon building (800 Bell St.) has been sold to an out-of-state developer with plans to convert the structure to residential units. Ralph Bivins, a former CultureMap scribe, was first to break the news on Realty News Report.Bivins reports that the 1.2 million-square-foot building was sold to a New York investment group affiliated with CMI Developers. Notably, the group boasts experience in historic redevelopment and apartment conversions. Bivins adds that the...
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
HOUSTON - A group of clinics in Houston not only offers free treatment for teenagers and young adults, but also sends them to school for free and then offers them a professional job!. It's a program through Baylor College of Medicine, and we caught up with a young lady who...
The American Heart Association (AHA) selected an undergraduate student from the University of Houston College of Nursing to provide research on improving the lives of elderly people with dementia. Yolanda Batz was awarded the research opportunity through the AHA's Hispanic Serving Institutions Scholars program. "The AHA placed me with Dr....
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
HOUSTON, TX. - Houston is often referred to as the "Energy Capital of the World," a title that reflects its vast oil industry and impact on the local economy. However, the relationship between oil money and politics in Houston is intricate, with oil money often buying politicians in a manner that raises serious ethical questions.
A majority of Texans say they support some form of taxpayer-funded assistance for parents who want to send their children to religious or other private schools. The topic is expected to be one of the most contentious before the Texas Legislature this session, and the latest survey of public opinion by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston sheds light on public attitudes about proposals dealing with school vouchers or other forms of taxpayer support for parents to send their children to private schools.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
