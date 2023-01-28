Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 51, Plenty Coups 47
Alberton-Superior 54, Clark Fork 12
Bainville 55, Lustre Christian 39
Baker 80, Forsyth 58
Belt 59, Great Falls Central 8
Big Sandy 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, OT
Big Timber 61, Columbus 52
Billings Central 53, Hardin 36
Bridger 34, Park City 20
Browning 77, Shelby 42
Carter County 52, Wibaux 34
Charlo 59, Noxon 33
Chinook 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
Conrad 65, Choteau 40
Culbertson 56, Circle 37
Darby 43, Lincoln 21
Ennis 56, West Yellowstone 30
Fort Benton 49, Hays-Lodgepole 32
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 54, Fairview 42
Harlowton 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 16
Highwood 53, Centerville 29
Jefferson (Boulder) 60, Three Forks 48
Melstone 62, Jordan 42
North Star 41, Box Elder 36
Plentywood 84, Poplar 43
Red Lodge 67, Roundup 18
Roberts 82, Broadview-Lavina 43
Ronan 45, Libby 23
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Nashua 21
Scobey 51, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31
Seeley-Swan 53, Drummond 42, OT
Shepherd 50, Joliet 28
Simms 64, Augusta 57
St. Ignatius 62, Eureka 33
St. Regis 59, Hot Springs 40
Sunburst 69, Valier 32
Thompson Falls 68, Troy 10
Turner 50, Dodson 41
Twin Bridges 41, Manhattan Christian 31
White Sulphur Springs 42, Shields Valley 38
Winnett-Grass Range 41, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27
Wolf Point 40, Glasgow 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
