Friday's Scores

The Broken Bow girls basketball team won the 3rd place consolation game at the Southwest Conference basketball tournament Saturday at Kearney defeating Ogallala 57-43. After scoring just 15 points against Minden in the semifinals, Broken Bow came back with a strong response to pick up their 10th win of the season. The win was keyed by a big 2nd quarter run where Broken Bow outscored Ogallala 30-11. MaKinley Tobey led the way with a game high 23 points with 18 of those coming in the first half. Janae Marten hit three 3’s in the game and finished in double figures with 12. Broken Bow’s record in the SWC tournament the past six seasons is now an amazing 17-1.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO