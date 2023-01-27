Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
MoCo GOP to host class led by pastor linked to neo-Confederate group
A pastor with ties to a white supremacist, neo-Confederate organization, the League of the South, is leading a class on the Maryland Constitution hosted by the Montgomery County GOP. A local Jewish leader said the MCGOP’s decision to host the class conducted by Pastor David Whitney is “outrageous” and, in...
Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up, which is why a group moms will rally for change in Annapolis at the state house around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
umd.edu
Alumni Excellence Awards: Legacy Award Nominee Ralph Crosby '56
Ralph Crosby ’56 lives by four simple words: inspiring actions that matter. It’s a mantra that’s guided him since 1973, when he launched Crosby Marketing Communications, Inc. The firm, which employs 120 people in Annapolis, Md., and Washington, D.C., started when “marcomm” was in its infancy. The company has since evolved into one of the nation’s most successful independent marketing communications firms.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
mediafeed.org
Georgetown University will cost you this much
Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: January 6 Was the Worst Incident of Police Brutality Since Civil Rights Era
One might be inclined to apply Hanlon’s razor—never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity—to the actions of law enforcement on January 6, 2021. One might even be inclined to replace “stupidity” with “incompetence” to explain why police behaved the way they did that afternoon.
WTOP
Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class
Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
Bay Net
Charles County Board Of Education Member Resigns, Vacancy To Fill
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County today announced the resignation of Board Member Cindy Coulby. In sharing her resignation with the Board, Coulby cited personal reasons behind her decision to vacate her seat on the Board representing Charles County District 1. “While I am...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
wypr.org
Gov. Wes Moore pushes for early intervention programs to curb violence across Maryland
During a roundtable discussion inside the Behavioral Health System Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore said rates of violence among youth are rising statewide and his administration is looking at ways of interrupting the cycle of violence early. In Baltimore City alone, at least two students have been shot and killed, with...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Report: Contractor lied to City about money paid to minority subcontractors
A construction vendor contracted out by Baltimore City could be in legal jeopardy after allegedly falsifying documents in order to meet certain levels of minority participation.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Comments / 0