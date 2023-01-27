ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umd.edu

Alumni Excellence Awards: Legacy Award Nominee Ralph Crosby '56

Ralph Crosby ’56 lives by four simple words: inspiring actions that matter. It’s a mantra that’s guided him since 1973, when he launched Crosby Marketing Communications, Inc. The firm, which employs 120 people in Annapolis, Md., and Washington, D.C., started when “marcomm” was in its infancy. The company has since evolved into one of the nation’s most successful independent marketing communications firms.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mediafeed.org

Georgetown University will cost you this much

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
WBOC

Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
MARYLAND STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WTOP

Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class

Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.
talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE

