ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

2023 Chicago Bears NFL Draft prospect meeting tracker

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus regime enters its second offseason for the Chicago Bears and it's an important one. After a 3-14 season, the Bears finished last season with the worst record in the NFL, leading to the No. 1 pick in the draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Trentonian

Eagles’ vaunted pass rush ready to take on Brock Purdy, Niners in NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA — Like the prices at the gas pumps, the hype for the NFC championship game is out of control. Much as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni prefers to keep the proceedings as close to a regular season game as possible, the players will walk into another level of hype before their showdown Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field (3 p.m., Fox-TV, WIP, 94.1-FM).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider in 2023 NFL Draft

Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy