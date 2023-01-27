Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Sporting News
Who is the 49ers' emergency quarterback? San Francisco's options if Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson are both injured
The 49ers quarterback position may be in need of some Juice. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are facing a doomsday scenario in the NFC championship game; Now on their fourth quarterback of the 2022 season, Josh Johnson entered the game in the place of Brock Purdy in the first quarter.
Rumors: Two NFC North Quarterbacks Could Be Traded
The Detroit Lions could have an easier path in the NFC North.
247Sports
2023 Chicago Bears NFL Draft prospect meeting tracker
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus regime enters its second offseason for the Chicago Bears and it's an important one. After a 3-14 season, the Bears finished last season with the worst record in the NFL, leading to the No. 1 pick in the draft.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Trentonian
Eagles’ vaunted pass rush ready to take on Brock Purdy, Niners in NFC Championship Game
PHILADELPHIA — Like the prices at the gas pumps, the hype for the NFC championship game is out of control. Much as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni prefers to keep the proceedings as close to a regular season game as possible, the players will walk into another level of hype before their showdown Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field (3 p.m., Fox-TV, WIP, 94.1-FM).
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game
The Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Bengals
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays. The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways.
Detroit Sports Nation
5 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0