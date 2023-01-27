ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 3

Related
kunc.org

News brief with the Colorado Sun: Poaching cases rise in Colorado and Aspen building codes updated

Colorado is seeing a surge in poaching cases, and most of them are from out of state. Colorado Parks & Wildlife are seeing poaching on both private and public lands. Poaching numbers by nature are elusive, but last fall brought a discernible spike in wildlife infractions across Colorado. On average, wildlife officials write 2,600-2,700 tickets per year for various forms of poaching.
COLORADO STATE
kunm.org

New Mexico bird die-off example of 'disaster ecology' in Mountain West

Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Where does New Mexico rank among best, worst states to drive in?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report has ranked the best and worst states to drive in. According to the study, New Mexico landed on No. 20. The personal finance website WalletHub took a look at all 50 states to determine which are the best – and the worst – to drive in.
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup

New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
NEW MEXICO STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today)

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Mexico is a mother lode when it comes to fossils. According to research, the state’s fossil record is incredibly complete and highly frequent across the stratigraphic column. So far, over 3,300 unique fossil organisms have been found in New Mexico, out of which over 700 marked new scientific discoveries and over 100 eventually became type species for a variety of new genera.
NEW MEXICO STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

Which counties are New Mexico’s economic drivers?

Most New Mexicans are at least vaguely aware of the outsize impact the State’s oil and gas industry has on the State’s economy. A new report from the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University called “State of New Mexico County-Level Revenue & Expenditure Analysis, 2015-2021″ highlights that economic impact by examining revenues and expenditures on a county-by-county basis.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico butterfly gets federal protection

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – A small, New Mexican butterfly will now enjoy federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. Following decades of advocacy, some environmental advocates welcome the news. “The Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly is one of the most endangered animals in the world, so it’s welcome news that it finally has protection,” Tierra Curry, a senior […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
ladailypost.com

House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico

House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Dense fog in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
CARLSBAD, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy