Read full article on original website
Related
kunc.org
Climate law could mean 92,000 jobs in the Mountain West, think tank predicts
Data for Progress, a left-leaning think tank, estimated the number of jobs the climate and energy provisions in the landmark law passed last year will create or preserve from 2023 to 2032. According to the group, the Mountain West could see nearly 92,000 jobs during that span, based on data...
kunc.org
Six states agree on a proposal for Colorado River cutbacks, California has a counter
Six of the seven states that use water from the Colorado River have agreed on a proposal to leave more water in Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. California, which has the largest and oldest water rights in the region, was the lone holdout. The proposal was sent to...
kunc.org
News brief with the Colorado Sun: Poaching cases rise in Colorado and Aspen building codes updated
Colorado is seeing a surge in poaching cases, and most of them are from out of state. Colorado Parks & Wildlife are seeing poaching on both private and public lands. Poaching numbers by nature are elusive, but last fall brought a discernible spike in wildlife infractions across Colorado. On average, wildlife officials write 2,600-2,700 tickets per year for various forms of poaching.
kunm.org
New Mexico bird die-off example of 'disaster ecology' in Mountain West
Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.
Texas man living his dream conducting the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A Texas man is living his childhood dream every summer in New Mexico, working as a conductor for the Cumbres and Toltec scenic railroad. It all started when David Weston was four-years-old, the first time his dad Charles made the trip from San Antonio, Texas to Chama. Nearly 20 years later the duo […]
KRQE News 13
Where does New Mexico rank among best, worst states to drive in?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report has ranked the best and worst states to drive in. According to the study, New Mexico landed on No. 20. The personal finance website WalletHub took a look at all 50 states to determine which are the best – and the worst – to drive in.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
KFOX 14
New Mexico Public Education Department looks to increase time students spend in classroom
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and teachers in New Mexico could be spending more days in the classroom. Throughout the years, schools across New Mexico ranked worst in the nation education-wise. One solution being talked about was having students spend more time in the classroom. KFOX14 spoke with...
Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
KOAT 7
Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Mexico is a mother lode when it comes to fossils. According to research, the state’s fossil record is incredibly complete and highly frequent across the stratigraphic column. So far, over 3,300 unique fossil organisms have been found in New Mexico, out of which over 700 marked new scientific discoveries and over 100 eventually became type species for a variety of new genera.
errorsofenchantment.com
Which counties are New Mexico’s economic drivers?
Most New Mexicans are at least vaguely aware of the outsize impact the State’s oil and gas industry has on the State’s economy. A new report from the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University called “State of New Mexico County-Level Revenue & Expenditure Analysis, 2015-2021″ highlights that economic impact by examining revenues and expenditures on a county-by-county basis.
New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
New Mexico butterfly gets federal protection
CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – A small, New Mexican butterfly will now enjoy federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. Following decades of advocacy, some environmental advocates welcome the news. “The Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly is one of the most endangered animals in the world, so it’s welcome news that it finally has protection,” Tierra Curry, a senior […]
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
ladailypost.com
House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico
House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
errorsofenchantment.com
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
KRQE News 13
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
Comments / 3