ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
True Blue LA

Dodgers sign Dylan Covey to minor league contract

The Dodgers have signed pitcher Dylan Covey to a minor league contract, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic. The deal includes a non-roster invitation to spring training for the right-hander. Covey the last two years pitched for the Rakuten Monkeys in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL secures $1,250 offer for NFL Sunday

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting, which just launched on Jan. 1 and already has more than a dozen sportsbooks live. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New Caesars Sportsbook bettors elsewhere can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when...
OHIO STATE
True Blue LA

Danny Duffy signs minor league deal with Rangers

Danny Duffy’s year and a half with the Dodgers is officially over without him throwing a pitch. The veteran left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday which includes a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training. The Dodgers acquired Duffy from the Royals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Don Sutton, Andre Ethier, Mookie Betts

Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus analyzed how we judge starting pitchers has shifted over time, and how that affects the Hall of Fame, using former Dodgers pitcher Don Sutton as an inflection point in the perception. Since Sutton’s election to Cooperstown in 1998, only nine starting pitchers have been voted into the Hall by the BBWAA in 25 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
theblock.co

Premier League soccer teams up with virtual sports gaming firm Sorare

A deal valued at around $150 million allows fans to build their own teams with digital collectibles in a fantasy soccer game. The English Premier League announced a four-year licensing partnership with Sorare, a French startup for fantasy sports gaming company. The deal allows aficionados of the English Premier League...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broadcaster

The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary sportscaster this weekend. Sunday night, CBS Sports paid tribute to longtime broadcaster Billy Packer, who died earlier this week. Packer's longtime broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, paid tribute to Packer on the air on Sunday evening. "There ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed

FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bills GM could be ready to move on from one long-time starter

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of tough decisions on impending free agents in the 2023 offseason. General manager Brandon Beane made comments regarding one Bills veteran that raised some eyebrows across Bills Mafia. Running back Devin Singletary is one of Buffalo’s most curious cases this offseason. While he has shown...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy