Schenectady, NY

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Shutting Down Capital Region Store

If you received any gift cards to Bed Bath & Beyond over the holidays, use them quick! The retail chain has added their Saratoga location to the ever growing list of stores closing. The Saratoga store is located in the busy Shoppes at Wilton plaza, surrounded by Best Buy and...
WILTON, NY
Independent pharmacy picks up where CVS on Central Ave. left off

The CVS store on Central Ave closed for good this year on Jan. 12. Before the closing, many customers feared easy access to a pharmacy would no longer be available. It’s been a little more than two weeks since the chain has closed its doors, and now the independent pharmacy Central Ave Pharmacy is getting new business from those former customers.
ALBANY, NY
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents

There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
ALBANY, NY

