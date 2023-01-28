ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles pep rallies kick off NFC Championship weekend in Philadelphia

 4 days ago

We're only two days away from game day so what better way to kick off the weekend other than an Eagles pep rally in South Philadelphia.

"To support our team we love the Eagora... we're gonna play our game and dominate the 49ers," shouted twin sisters Giada and Sophia Ramos.

From the pep band to the cheerleaders, and Swoop, but it was legends Jeremiah Trotter and Hugh Douglas that really amped up the crowd.

Chickie's & Pete's was packed with fans, decked out in their best Eagles gear.

"When we do it, that's how we do it. We go all out. Our team goes all out for us, so we go all out for them," said sisters Donna Stevens-Thornton and Lesley Stevens.

Fans also packed McSorley's in Havertown.

"What I want is to go against Andy. I have immense respect for Andy and having him playing the Eagles would be an epic battle," said Frank Burgos of Wynnewood.

The man of the hour though was former Eagles tight end Brent Celek.

"It's hard for any team to come to the Linc and beat the Eagles, especially with how talented and how good we are, I like our chances," Celek said.

He knows firsthand what it's like to be in the players' shoes.

"Just do your job. Everyone has their own job to do, focus on your job and do it to the best of your ability and things will turn out," said Celek.

