Wetta's 3 gives No. 25 Colorado 73-70 win over No. 8 UCLA

Kindyll Wetta made a corner 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and No. 25 Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only 3-point attempt of the game.

The Buffaloes (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) beat UCLA for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to the Bruins. They also own home wins over current No. 9 Utah and No. 19 Arizona.

Freshman Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-3), who couldn’t overcome another poor shooting outing from leading scorer Charisma Osborne. The senior finished with 12 points while making 3 of 16 attempts from the field. She’s shooting 25% (22 of 88) over the the past six games.

UCLA had one final chance, but Kiki Rice’s desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

NO. 3 STANFORD 63, OREGON STATE 60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12 home winning streak to 20 games.

Timea Gardiner scored 16 points for Oregon State (11-9, 3-6).

The game was tied at 60 with just over a minute left before Jones connected on 3 of 4 free throws to give Stanford a 63-60 lead with 23 seconds left.

After Noelle Mannen missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, Shalexxus Aaron came up with the offensive rebound, but Talana Lepolo’s steal in the closing seconds sealed the win for Stanford.

NO. 9 UTAH 83, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 73

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 21 points and Kennedy McQueen added 17 behind five 3-pointers as Utah beat Southern California.

Pili shot 9 of 13 from the floor to pace an efficient offensive attack from the Utes (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12). Gianna Kneepkens added 16 points for Utah, which shot 53% from the field and outscored USC 42-26 in the paint.

Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Destiny Littleton also scored 15 points for USC (15-5, 5-4), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Odako Adika added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

NO. 19 ARIZONA 61, WASHINGTON 54

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half and Arizona rallied past Washington.

Jade Loville added 13 points and Madison Conner hit all six of her free throws and scored 11 points off the bench for the Wildcats (16-4, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference).

Haley Van Dyke topped the Huskies (10-9, 2-7) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Schwartz added 13 points.

___

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .