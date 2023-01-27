Read full article on original website
u.today
MyDogeCTO Reveals New Feature That Can Drive DOGE Price This Week: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Founder: Things Moving Quickly, Tons of DApps Coming Online
salestechstar.com
Ingram Micro Helps Accelerate Partner Success with Microsoft Azure and New Commerce Experience
Industry-leading Cloud Marketplace Now Offering New Microsoft Azure Usage Billing Reports and More NCE Billing and Program Automations to Better Enable Channel Partners to Expand their Microsoft Business Faster and Easier. Taking the complexity out of cloud services and solutions, Ingram Micro Inc. announced a series of enhancements to its...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Marqeta acquires fintech infrastructure startup Power Finance for $275M
Kicking off the week, we’ve been thoroughly enjoying Runa Sandvik’s story about how U.S. police use digital data to prosecute abortions in our post-Roe-v.-Wade world. The TL;DR is that healthcare in the U.S. is a weird world, and you should use end-to-end encrypted messages if you’re going to DM your friends about things that are potentially illegal. — Christine and Haje.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
u.today
ApeCoin's Yuga Labs Co-Founder Stepping Down to Advisory Role, Here's What Happened
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved in Two Massive Chunks as XRP Rises Marginally
Paramount Plus and Showtime merging into one streaming service
New streaming services have been launching at an unrelenting pace in recent years, but with the market reaching its saturation point, two streamers have decided to combine forces. This Monday, Paramount Global announced Showtime will be integrated into Paramount Plus in the US and the combined offering will be rebranded as “Paramount Plus with Showtime.”
Rolls-Royce is a ‘burning platform’ that must transform, says new CEO
‘We underperform every key competitor out there,’ staff are told in global address by Tufan Erginbilgic
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
TechCrunch
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
About one-third of the purchase price is payable over a two-year period, subject to certain undisclosed conditions. And, if one undisclosed milestone in particular is met within the next 12 months, Marqeta said it will pay an additional $52 million for the startup, bringing the total acquisition price to $275 million.
Twitter working on payments feature - FT
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is working to introduce payments on the social media platform and has begun applying for regulatory licenses, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
u.today
Mina, MATIC Come Into Spotlight as ZK Tokens Start Gaining Momentum
u.today
Breaking: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges as Twitter Plans to Add Support for Crypto Payments
According to a recent report by the Financial Times, Twitter is seeking regulatory licenses in order to allow payments on its platform. This is part of CEO Elon Musk's plan to diversify revenue streams and launch an "everything app." While Twitter will initially support only fiat payments, it also plans...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Processing Services (GPS) Appoints Former Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to Lead Product Development
Global Processing Services (GPS), a global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will “lead GPS’ global commercial and...
u.today
Cardano Kicks Off 'Big Week' as Testnet for Wrapped BTC Goes Live: Details
u.today
SHIB Lead Dev in Final Stage of Shibarium Release Preparation, This Tweet Suggests
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Ancient Whale Drops His Holdings, Here's Why
Amazon Enters Web3 Jungle With NFT Initiative Launching This Spring
Amazon is making its first move into the crypto industry. And the eCommerce giant is targeting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), not cryptocurrency. That’s per a Blockworks report published Thursday (Jan. 26) revealing the online retailer’s plans to launch an NFT initiative this coming spring. The report from the crypto...
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Today
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Monday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations and issued strong guidance. What Happened: SoFi reported fourth-quarter revenue of $443 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $425.88 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Fourth-quarter adjusted net revenue was...
