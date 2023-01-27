In the opening five minutes of Brandon Cronenberg’s new movie Infinity Pool, you think you know what you’re getting. A gorgeous couple (Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman) wake up in their oversized bed and then venture outside to eat gourmet food at a fancy resort. As the couple finishes and walk back to their high-priced hotel, the camera begins to move upward and slowly spin around. It then cuts to different places inside the resort, with the camera continually spinning and moving, until everything is upside down. The effect is disorienting, and that’s the point. Nothing in this movie is on solid ground, and what comes next will leave you dizzy.

3 DAYS AGO