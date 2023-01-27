Read full article on original website
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Medical Device Stocks' Earnings on Feb 1: BSX, TMO & More
The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.
Big Tech Earnings Preview: Time to Buy Apple Stock?
The outlook for technology companies will become clearer soon, as big tech companies Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, and Apple AAPL are all set to report earnings on Thursday, February 2. Investors are on edge for better-than-expected guidance after Microsoft’s MSFT outlook was underwhelming despite the company beating its fiscal second-quarter...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Unusual Stock Options Volume for Murphy Oil Confirms Institutional Optimism
Amid institutional bullishness for the hydrocarbon energy market, oil and natural gas exploration and production firm Murphy Oil (US:MUR) has so far gained over 7% on a year-to-date basis. For the Jan. 30 session, MUR stock represented one of the highlights of Fintel’s screener for unusual stock options volume, with optimistic traders making their presence felt.
Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Unum (UNM) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With...
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Invitae (NVTA) from Neutral to Sell
On January 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Invitae from Neutral to Sell. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.
B of A Securities Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT) from Neutral to Buy
On January 31, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies from Neutral to Buy. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $232.34. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $279.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $201.01.
Stifel Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.09.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Zscaler, Axcelis Technologies, BJ's Wholesale Club and International Game Technology
Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zscaler, Inc. ZS, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and International Game Technology IGT.
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Nvidia (NVDA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence have returned +31.1% over...
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
BlackRock Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.32MM shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.11MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Workhorse Group (WKHS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.54MM shares of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.65MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.34% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
