FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
Ben Crump says the only known white Memphis police officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols' death pulled him from car and hit him with a Taser — yet had his identity protected
Memphis police put Preston Hemphill, the only known white cop involved in Tyre Nichols' death, on leave. Five Black officers were charged.
Here's how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols' arrest are responding to the footage
"Appalling." "Savage." "Inhumane."
thesource.com
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video shows Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols in the traffic stop that led to his death
Video shows police violence at the traffic stop with Tyre Nichols, as the country again grapples with police reform and four teams battle for the Super Bowl.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death
Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Vox
What we learned from the Tyre Nichols video
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. Video of five Memphis police officers punching and kicking Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died after police escalated a traffic stop on January 7 into a brutal beating, was released on Friday by the city of Memphis. Multiple video clips show police kicking Nichols in the head, beating him with a baton, and punching him while restraining him — ultimately resulting in his death at St. Francis Hospital on January 10.
‘He had a beautiful soul’: Tyre Nichols’s parents reflect on the son who was taken from them
A candlelight vigil was held at the skatepark where the 29-year-old would give lessons to his four-year-old son, his mother said
Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings
The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis reckons with police killing by black officers
At the VIP Barbershop less than a mile away from where Tyre Nichols was attacked by five Memphis Police officers, PJ, the shop's owner, described the moment he realised that Mr Nichols was from his community. He recognised him as the quiet young man who would skate through his shop's...
Tyre Nichols Death: Are Officers Facing More Jail Time Than Derek Chauvin?
On Thursday, five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.
Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember after the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the...
Tyre Nichols Death Updates: Cities Brace for Unrest as Bodycam Footage to be Released Soon
Video footage from the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols is set to be released to the public Friday night.
U.S. cities prepare for release of footage showing Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest by Memphis police
Cities in the United States, including Minneapolis, are bracing for protests over the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a violent arrest by Memphis police officers, with authorities set to release body camera footage on Friday. Nichols died from injuries sustained during a traffic stop involving five since-fired-and-charged police officers....
Phys.org
Tyre Nichols' killing by police: Why is this still happening?
Video footage was released today of the interaction between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died just days after being beaten by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. The five police officers involved in the incident, all of whom were Black, have since been...
‘More than just a hero or heretic’: the story of photographer and FBI informant Ernest Withers
A documentary details the complicated legacy left behind by a man who captured vital moments in Black history while also getting paid by the FBI to feed them intel
