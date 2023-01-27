Juvenile gunshot victim found at Middle River mobile home park, police say 01:37

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in the hospital after they were shot in Biscayne Bay Village on Friday night, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Department officers were sent to the 7500 block of Clearlake Lane to investigate reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Neighborhood resident Jenny Brinkley said she was getting out of her car when she heard what she describes as a "blood-curdling" scream coming from down the street.

"It was just this horrible, horrible screaming and then I heard sirens," Brinkley said.

Brinkley said the screaming stopped relatively quickly.

"So, I went around to see because I was just curious, and I didn't see anything, just the police—tons of police cars," she said.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital so that they could receive treatment for their injury.

County police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.