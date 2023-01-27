Read full article on original website
Hannibal's Tristen Essig voted SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)
Congratulations to Hannibal's Tristen Essig, who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21). He received 39 percent of the votes. Essig, a junior wrestler at Hannibal, recorded career win No. 100 at the Platte County Invitational. Palmyra's Trey Smyser finished second ...
Friday prep basketball scores
Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20. Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38. Thunder Ridge 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 21. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.
KMOV
Rich’s 26 contributes to East St. Louis boys basketball win against Alton
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis High School Flyers boys basketball team defeated the Alton Redbirds 67-51 Friday night. The Flyers played with a lot of energy in the first quarter, going on a 25-9 run. The Flyers consistently played defense against the Redbirds throughout the half, and senior standout and Kansas State commit Macaleab Rich led the way.
