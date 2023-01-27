American Express Company AXP is a diversified financial services company, offering charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide.American Express' shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Several growth initiatives, such as launching new products, enhancing existing features, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues. Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carry higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. Its balance sheet looks strong with manageable debt. Solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and capital deployment via share buybacks and dividends. American Express’ return on equity (ROE) reinforces its growth potential. The company intends to hike dividends by 15% to 60 cents per share, starting from the first quarter of 2023.

18 HOURS AGO