Read full article on original website
Related
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
neurologylive.com
Emerging Concepts in Migraine and Targeting PACAP: Dolores Santamaria, MD
The director of the Headache Center at Allegheny Health Network provided an overview of clinically relevant approaches to treat migraine at its core pathology. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. "This pathway is in the same kind of category as calcitonin gene-related peptide pathways. This is all pain...
neurologylive.com
Shift in Day-to-Day Practices in Epilepsy Care: Anup Patel, MD
The pediatric neurologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital talked about the year-over-year changes in day-to-day clinical practice of patients with epilepsy. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “Having the electronic health record, which we call clinical informatics, has been super helpful. I think it's going to only grow in...
Comments / 0