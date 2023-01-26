Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
Eater
The 15 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is gearing up to be a promising year for restaurants in Las Vegas. The roster includes debuts from celebrities headed to the Strip, established local talent expanding into new spaces, a handful of New York exports, and the continuation of trends that started in 2022. In just the first...
mycouriertribune.com
Harry Styles eyed for mega-money Las Vegas residency
Harry Styles is in demand for a Las Vegas residency. The 'As It Was' hitmaker is being eyed to perform a series of gigs at the new Sin City venue The MSG Sphere for a bumper £40 million fee.
travelmag.com
7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
$1 million jackpot scored by guest at Caesars Palace
A guest playing the Dragon Link slots at Caesars Palace won over a million dollar jackpot Monday morning.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: ‘Tournament of Kings’ dinner show at Excalibur Hotel & Casino
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the Tournament of Kings dinner show. Tournament of Kings is Las Vegas’ ultimate dinner and a show experience. Adapted from the tale of King Arthur, this live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery. Valiant knights ride mighty steeds and prove their chivalry amongst special effects and pyrotechnics. While knights fight, guests feast on a hearty dinner using the original utensil – their hands. Tournament of Kings is an epic portrayal of centuries past, and it’s all in the name of honor, country, and of course, food.
ultimatemaitai.com
Brunch at Red Dwarf Bar in Las Vegas
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. Red Dwarf is a newish dive bar with tiki leanings. This differs from Frankie’s which is a tiki bar with dive leanings. We were told to check this place out as friendly bar that also serves Detroit-style pizza (crust, cheese, then sauce). Their Sunday brunch starting at 11:00 am was perfect for us.
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
Joel’s Chophouse to Open at the Ahern Hotel this Year
Trattoria by Chef Joel will soon have its sibling
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland.
PHOTOS: Snow falls in Las Vegas causing road closures, and fun for some families
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
vegas24seven.com
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now
BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
Las Vegas Weekly
Fantastic food halls are taking over Las Vegas—and changing the way we eat together
Variety always has been the spice of life when it comes to Las Vegas casino cuisine, or at least since the city’s earliest gambling halls began to morph into something greater. “Gourmet” dinner theater venues and casual coffee shops quickly gave way to all-you-can-eat buffets, hearty steakhouses and more...
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Las Vegas medical supply store on verge of closing, in need of financial support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be on the verge of shutting down. Medtyme is located near Rancho and Jones and according to its founder, Rosalind Jamerson, it’s survived through donations and also through her own financial support. The medical supply […]
cwlasvegas.com
Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
dakotanewsnow.com
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000. That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.
tourcounsel.com
Town Square Las Vegas | Shopping mall in Nevada
Town Square Las Vegas, is one of the most popular malls in the city. Since, it has department stores with cheap prices and other options that can be adapted to your tastes and budget. In addition, the gastronomic offer is as wide as the commercial proposal. Featured Shopping Stores: Saks...
Comments / 0