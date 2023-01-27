ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, AR

Week in Clark County History: Jan. 29

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling wood chips escaped injury in a rollover on Highway 51 that left the highway closed for a few hours during the cleanup.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 30

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
James Roderick “Rod” Chisholm

James Roderick “Rod” Chisholm, 80, passed from this life on Saturday, January 28, 2023, while at home with his loving family. Rod was known for his warmth, his kindness and his loving, outgoing personality. He loved the Lord and let the love of God show through him. Rod...
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday

Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
Pearline Gentry

Pearline “Pearl” Gentry was born in Washington, Arkansas on June 11, 1933 and was the oldest child of Corean Muldrew. The family later moved to North Little Rock, where she visited the Gum Street Church of Christ and was later baptized. While attending there she met Clemon Gentry and they were later married July 6, 1951. They shared 66 years of marriage and were devoted to the Lord and each other. To this union was born six sons.
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
Q&A on The Arkadelphia Promise scholarship

After posting a story recently about the freshman to sophomore retention rates of the Arkadelphia High School graduates of 2021, we had some questions about the Arkadelphia Promise and how it helps local students. We sat down for a Q&A with Arkadelphia Promise Director Jason Jones for a conversation. We thought this would be a great reminder for those with school-age children and informative for those who have heard of the Arkadelphia Promise but aren’t sure how it helps our APSD students.
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox

On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
