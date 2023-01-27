Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
New book highlights Clark County’s mining history; reception scheduled Feb. 7
“Cinnabar Mining in Southwest Arkansas,” a new book from the Clark County Historical Association, will make its debut at a reception and book signing at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, at the historic Hollywood Methodist Church, on Highway 26 about 10 miles west of Arkadelphia. The softcover volume contains...
arkadelphian.com
All four Columbia County escapees back in custody | magnoliarepoter.com
MAGNOLIA — All four prisoners who escaped early Monday from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility have been captured. The last remaining escapee, Rico Jermaine Rose, a suspect in a capital murder case, was taken into custody late Monday night, according to Sheriff Leroy Martin. There were no...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Jan. 29
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling wood chips escaped injury in a rollover on Highway 51 that left the highway closed for a few hours during the cleanup.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
arkadelphian.com
James Roderick “Rod” Chisholm
James Roderick “Rod” Chisholm, 80, passed from this life on Saturday, January 28, 2023, while at home with his loving family. Rod was known for his warmth, his kindness and his loving, outgoing personality. He loved the Lord and let the love of God show through him. Rod...
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
mysaline.com
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday
Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
arkadelphian.com
Pearline Gentry
Pearline “Pearl” Gentry was born in Washington, Arkansas on June 11, 1933 and was the oldest child of Corean Muldrew. The family later moved to North Little Rock, where she visited the Gum Street Church of Christ and was later baptized. While attending there she met Clemon Gentry and they were later married July 6, 1951. They shared 66 years of marriage and were devoted to the Lord and each other. To this union was born six sons.
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Q&A on The Arkadelphia Promise scholarship
After posting a story recently about the freshman to sophomore retention rates of the Arkadelphia High School graduates of 2021, we had some questions about the Arkadelphia Promise and how it helps local students. We sat down for a Q&A with Arkadelphia Promise Director Jason Jones for a conversation. We thought this would be a great reminder for those with school-age children and informative for those who have heard of the Arkadelphia Promise but aren’t sure how it helps our APSD students.
Benton 13-year-old hit-and-run laid to rest amid investigation
The casket is now closed but the investigation is still open into the death of a 13-year-old in Benton. Saturday, Family and friends remembered the teen's life.
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox
On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
Comments / 0