New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Post Three Wins at Shark Showcase

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Yale men's fencing team wrapped up the regular season competing at the Tri-State Shark Showcase at Long Island University. The Bulldogs posted victories over Penn (15-12), the host school (22-5) and Hunter (27-0). Yale fell to Princeton 18-9, Columbia 24-3 and St. John's 15-12. Against Penn, the Bulldogs won saber and epee 6-3. Against Long Island, Yale won foil and epee 8-1 and took saber 6-3.
BROOKLYN, NY
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Lose Hard-Fought Battle at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team fell on the road to No. 3 Princeton, 5-4, at Jadwin Gymnasium. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Ivy League, while the Tigers improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Ivy.
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Beats Hunter 25-2 in Final Bout at Sharks Showcase

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – In its final bout of the regular season, the Yale women's fencing team defeated Hunter 25-2 at the Tri-State Shark Showcase at Long Island University. Earlier in the day, the Bulldogs dropped 14-13 decisions to both St. John's and Long Island and also fell to Princeton (18-9), Columbia (24-3) and Penn (19-8). Next up for Yale is the Ivy League Round Robins on Feb. 11-12 at Cornell.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Defeated by Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 6 Yale women's squash team fell on the road to No. 4 Princeton, 8-1, at Jadwin Gymnasium. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Ivy League, while the Tigers improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Ivy.
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Places Third in Quad Meet; Wilson Second in All-Around

DURHAM, N.H. – The Yale gymnastics team placed third in a quad meet at New Hampshire Sunday. Yale (192.700) bested the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (191.350) but finished behind first-place Penn (195.025) and host New Hampshire (192.750). Sarah Wilson stood out, securing the highest score for Yale on all four events and placing second in the all-around (38.925).
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Silence Owls 6-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's tennis team capped a strong weekend with a 6-1 victory over Temple at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. The Bulldogs won three matches over the last two days after beating Binghamton and Fairfield on Saturday. Against the Owls, Yale's doubles teams of Theo...
NEW HAVEN, CT

