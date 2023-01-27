BROOKLYN, N.Y. – In its final bout of the regular season, the Yale women's fencing team defeated Hunter 25-2 at the Tri-State Shark Showcase at Long Island University. Earlier in the day, the Bulldogs dropped 14-13 decisions to both St. John's and Long Island and also fell to Princeton (18-9), Columbia (24-3) and Penn (19-8). Next up for Yale is the Ivy League Round Robins on Feb. 11-12 at Cornell.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO