ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Police arrest suspect who shot at officers, worker at apartment complex near Cleveland State University

CLEVELAND — Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot through his apartment door on several occasions on Tuesday near Cleveland State University. The incident began just before 10 a.m. at the Milton Manor building in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue. Officers say a man shot throw his door when an apartment complex worker knocked at his door.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

13-year-old fatally shot, 15-year-old shot and injured in Bedford

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old was shot and injured in an incident that took place in Bedford on Sunday. According to Bedford Police, Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire Medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill and Lee Rd S. at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims, ages 15 and 13, had been shot.
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

October death of Akron 2-year-old ruled homicide from ingesting fentanyl

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of an Akron toddler last fall as a homicide. Chief Investigator Gary Guenther tells 3News 2-year-old Valentina Lenoir died after ingesting illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl. Valentina passed away at a local hospital back on Oct. 27.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy