Baseball Icon Dies
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down Campaign
Warrensville Heights police seeking information on shooting that left a woman dead
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a shooting that took place in Warrensville Heights last week. The incident took place on Friday, January 27 at a...
Police arrest suspect who shot at officers, worker at apartment complex near Cleveland State University
CLEVELAND — Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot through his apartment door on several occasions on Tuesday near Cleveland State University. The incident began just before 10 a.m. at the Milton Manor building in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue. Officers say a man shot throw his door when an apartment complex worker knocked at his door.
2 suspects wanted by Akron police for firing shot into car during attempted carjacking
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for two suspects who are accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle, then firing at least one gunshot into the car as it attempted to flee the robbery.
Doorbell camera video shows car hit biker and leave him in the snow as police search for its driver, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Cleveland Police are asking for helping finding the driver of car seen on doorbell camera video hitting a bicycler and...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city's North Hill neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday's Cuyahoga's Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 suspects in Cleveland murder
U.S. Marshals arrested two suspects wanted for aggravated murder in Cleveland Tuesday morning. According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Buckeye Avenue for reported gunfire on Jan. 16.
13-year-old fatally shot, 15-year-old shot and injured in Bedford
CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old was shot and injured in an incident that took place in Bedford on Sunday. According to Bedford Police, Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire Medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill and Lee Rd S. at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims, ages 15 and 13, had been shot.
Pizza oven dispute in Cleveland Heights goes to trial: Couple alleges 'intolerable smoke and fumes'
CLEVELAND — The trial regarding a neighborhood dispute about a back yard pizza oven in Cleveland Heights is now underway with opening statements held Tuesday morning in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The complaint in the Grandview Avenue case was filed by plaintiffs Brooks and Mika Jones nearly two...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
Sheriff investigating 2 dead, boy found alive in house in Trumbull County
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in Mecca Township.
cleveland19.com
Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
6-month-old twin baby boy dies 1 month after being found safe at Dayton Airport following being kidnapped in a stolen car, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 30, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. One of the six-month-old twin boys who was found safe in December after being kidnapped in a stolen car has...
October death of Akron 2-year-old ruled homicide from ingesting fentanyl
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of an Akron toddler last fall as a homicide. Chief Investigator Gary Guenther tells 3News 2-year-old Valentina Lenoir died after ingesting illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl. Valentina passed away at a local hospital back on Oct. 27.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
cleveland19.com
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city's East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
