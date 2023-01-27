ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers

Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

New Michigan commit Cameron Brandt breaks down his decision

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt just announced his commitment to Michigan. Brandt was a longtime commitment to Stanford but held off signing during the Early Signing Period back in December. He wanted to take an official visit to Michigan before making a final decision and was able to visit Ann Arbor two weeks ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders lands Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy via transfer portal

Deion Sanders and Colorado landed a big commitment from former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy in the transfer portal National Signing Day, as he announced on his social media. Kennedy is the 24th player to transfer to Colorado this offseason, adding to a portal class that ranks No. 5 in the nation and 2 in the Pac-12. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas

The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Local standout Sawyer Deerman commits to Alabama

Alabama added local athlete Sawyer Deerman on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County product caught plenty of eyes on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide has been tracking him for nearly two years now. “When I talked to (Nick) Saban he pretty much said really an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada trending to Arizona State

Former Florida signee and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is trending to Arizona State on Signing Day, according to a recent 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Rashada was recently granted a release from his LOI with the Gators and re-opened his recruitment with Arizona State, TCU and California being potential destinations.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Top100 2024 QB Austin Mack announces commitment to Washington

Folsom (Calif.) 2024 quarterback Austin Mack is headed to Montlake. The top 100 prospect in the 2024 class used National Signing Day 2023 to announce where he'll be signing in the 2024 class, committing to Washington on the 247Sports' YouTube channel. Mack didn't see any reason to wait and chose...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

New Oregon commit Rodrick Pleasant breaks down his decision

In a decision that went down the wire, Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant just announced he’ll play his college ball for Oregon. Pleasant had a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC but it really came down to the Ducks and Trojans. Just how...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy