Read full article on original website
Related
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
Wolverines dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for top target heading into announcement
With all nine 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in their favor, Michigan appears to be in full control to grab 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden as he is set to make a verbal commitment on Thursday. The Wolverines are battling Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Tennessee for the Harper...
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
Huskers add five signatures on Wednesday; sit in top 25 with HS/JUCO recruiting class
No surprises and one confirmation on a prospect Husker fans were wondering about. That'll probably work just fine for most who follow Nebraska recruiting. All told, Nebraska added five players to the football roster on Wednesday in official capacity, with Colorado athlete D'Andre Barnes joining four previous commits who signed as expected.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Urban Meyer's Story About Nick Saban's Wife Is Going Viral
Urban Meyer told one heck of a story about Nick Saban's wife during a recent podcast appearance. Meyer, who famously led Ohio State and Florida to national titles, recalled a situation back in 1990 when he reached out to Saban himself about a job. “I called his home, and Terry Saban (Nick ...
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers
Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
New Michigan commit Cameron Brandt breaks down his decision
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt just announced his commitment to Michigan. Brandt was a longtime commitment to Stanford but held off signing during the Early Signing Period back in December. He wanted to take an official visit to Michigan before making a final decision and was able to visit Ann Arbor two weeks ago.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders lands Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy via transfer portal
Deion Sanders and Colorado landed a big commitment from former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy in the transfer portal National Signing Day, as he announced on his social media. Kennedy is the 24th player to transfer to Colorado this offseason, adding to a portal class that ranks No. 5 in the nation and 2 in the Pac-12. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Local standout Sawyer Deerman commits to Alabama
Alabama added local athlete Sawyer Deerman on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County product caught plenty of eyes on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide has been tracking him for nearly two years now. “When I talked to (Nick) Saban he pretty much said really an...
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada trending to Arizona State
Former Florida signee and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is trending to Arizona State on Signing Day, according to a recent 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Rashada was recently granted a release from his LOI with the Gators and re-opened his recruitment with Arizona State, TCU and California being potential destinations.
Top100 2024 QB Austin Mack announces commitment to Washington
Folsom (Calif.) 2024 quarterback Austin Mack is headed to Montlake. The top 100 prospect in the 2024 class used National Signing Day 2023 to announce where he'll be signing in the 2024 class, committing to Washington on the 247Sports' YouTube channel. Mack didn't see any reason to wait and chose...
6-foot-6 OL Raynor Andrews offered by Mike Norvell, reconnects with current FSU player at Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami Jackson (Fla.) offensive lineman Raynor Andrews stepped foot on Florida State's campus this past Saturday without a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. That didn't last long as head coach Mike Norvell extended the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder a scholarship bid within the first few hours of the visit. The...
New Oregon commit Rodrick Pleasant breaks down his decision
In a decision that went down the wire, Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant just announced he’ll play his college ball for Oregon. Pleasant had a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC but it really came down to the Ducks and Trojans. Just how...
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0