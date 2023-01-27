ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Baltimore to Celebrate the Kickoff of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program

Per the State of Maryland (1.30.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined President Biden and US. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the partnership agreement between Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and kickoff the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will replace the 150-year-old infrastructure and improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Maryland’s rail transportation system; saving over seven hours of train delays every weekday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
MARYLAND STATE
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rain to end by afternoon, snow possible for southern areas Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Pann says to expect the rain end this afternoon for most of Maryland as temps will remain cold in the upper 30's. Tomorrow will see more precipitation as some areas south of Baltimore could see some show showers early. It will clear out by midday and will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Thursday will see any remnants of the rain or snow will temps will begin to fall into the low 30's for the weekend. Be careful if you are planning on doing the Polar Bear Plunge as temps will be below freezing Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
MARYLAND STATE

