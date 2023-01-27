Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Baltimore to Celebrate the Kickoff of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program
Per the State of Maryland (1.30.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined President Biden and US. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the partnership agreement between Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and kickoff the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will replace the 150-year-old infrastructure and improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Maryland’s rail transportation system; saving over seven hours of train delays every weekday.
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Study: Md. will need massive investment in low-income housing retrofits to meet aggressive climate goals
The money is available, but coordinating the programs may be a challenge for a depleted state government. The post Study: Md. will need massive investment in low-income housing retrofits to meet aggressive climate goals appeared first on Maryland Matters.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Muskrat Festivals Celebrate Eastern Shore’s Lesser-Known Protein
It’s been mistaken for a beaver or groundhog. It’s known as marsh rabbit, if you’re fancy. The meat is fried, baked, stewed, roasted, and even tucked inside a taco shell. In certain parts of Chesapeake country, you can find its image on mugs, greeting cards, and T-shirts with the encouragement to “eat more muskrat.”
Wbaltv.com
Rain to end by afternoon, snow possible for southern areas Wednesday
Meteorologist Tony Pann says to expect the rain end this afternoon for most of Maryland as temps will remain cold in the upper 30's. Tomorrow will see more precipitation as some areas south of Baltimore could see some show showers early. It will clear out by midday and will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Thursday will see any remnants of the rain or snow will temps will begin to fall into the low 30's for the weekend. Be careful if you are planning on doing the Polar Bear Plunge as temps will be below freezing Saturday.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player in the convenience store wars coming to the Phila. region: Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up, which is why a group moms will rally for change in Annapolis at the state house around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Boyd (KY) Boyd (KY) Public School Carter (KY) Public School Elliott (KY)
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
