ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO