Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County
The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the...
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
TWO FIRES REPORTED FRIDAY
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along...
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
Butler City To Remove A Longtime Debt
A longtime debt will soon come off the books for the City of Butler. At their Thursday night meeting, Council approved a payment in the amount of nearly $224,000 to Computershare Trust Company for debt service connected to the City’s 2005 general obligation bonds. These bonds were refinanced in...
Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Jan. 27-29
The annual Joe’s Sports Card & Collectible Show returns to Westmoreland Mall this weekend. For more than a decade, the show has offered attendees the opportunity to buy, sell and trade cards, memorabilia, action figures, gaming products and other items. Vendors will be set up in the lower-level Center...
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
