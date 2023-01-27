ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Shore News Network

Atlantic City police surveillance operation leads to arrest of suspect drug dealer

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested a suspected drug dealer over the weekend. Members of the patrol division conducted a surveillance operation on Sunday, which resulted in the arrest of two Atlantic City men and the recovery of drugs During a surveillance operation in the area of the first block of south Texas Avenue at 12:30 AM, Sergeant Jefferson Rivera, Officer Giselle Garcia, and Julian Monsalve observed two males engaged in suspected narcotics transactions. A description of the suspects was broadcast to patrol units throughout the city. An officer stopped Edwin Guzman about a block The post Atlantic City police surveillance operation leads to arrest of suspect drug dealer appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton stabbing suspect in custody

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses

On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ ‘lunch break’ killer gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two

UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
TRENTON, NJ

