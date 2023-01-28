ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

dondelmonte
3d ago

So disgusting and sad that people who took an oath to serve and protect are maliciously killing the very people that they are supposed to protect. My condolences to this young man's family and friends. I hope that these officers get the harshest punishment possible and I don't think they'll be so tough in prison.

Scott Hiser
2d ago

Prosecute these people. The full extent of the law. Should be no bond. They will flee. They know they'll go to jail for the rest of their lives. Unbelievable that these are "police officers". Their criminals, now.

Charline Enriquez
2d ago

This here is the reason black and Hispanic run. Now a days bad cops come in all colors. This boy did not deserve what they did to run or not. And for some people say he ran because he broke the law. No he ran because he knew the chances of this happening to him were really high and he was right. Remember this could've been ur child, brother, dad etc

Bossip

WARNING! GRAPHIC! Body Camera Footage From Tyre Nichols’ Fatal Beating Released By Memphis Police Department

Here we are. After two weeks of concern, one week of outrage, and several tense days of awaiting the release of what has been described by numerous public officials as one of the worse abuses of police power that they’ve ever seen, the body camera footage of Tyre Nichols being fatally attacked by five Black former-police officers in Memphis, Tennessee has been released to the public.
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
WREG

Two deputies relieved of duty after Nichols video release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation […]
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
