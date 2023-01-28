So disgusting and sad that people who took an oath to serve and protect are maliciously killing the very people that they are supposed to protect. My condolences to this young man's family and friends. I hope that these officers get the harshest punishment possible and I don't think they'll be so tough in prison.
Prosecute these people. The full extent of the law. Should be no bond. They will flee. They know they'll go to jail for the rest of their lives. Unbelievable that these are "police officers". Their criminals, now.
This here is the reason black and Hispanic run. Now a days bad cops come in all colors. This boy did not deserve what they did to run or not. And for some people say he ran because he broke the law. No he ran because he knew the chances of this happening to him were really high and he was right. Remember this could've been ur child, brother, dad etc
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
