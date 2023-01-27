Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Visit Chippewas for Wednesday Night Battle
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team will head to Mount Pleasant to play Central Michigan on Wednesday night. The contest between the Rockets (15-4, 6-2 MAC) and the Chippewas (4-15, 2-6 MAC) will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and be streamed live on ESPN+. Wednesday's game will be the lone regular-season meeting between Toledo and CMU this season.
utrockets.com
Quinesha Lockett Named MAC Player of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo women's basketball senior guard Quinesha Lockett has been named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This is the second time Lockett has been named the conference player of the week this season and the fourth time in her career. She also earned the weekly honor two weeks ago on Jan. 16.
utrockets.com
Football Signing Day Show to Air on ESPN3 Wednesday at Noon
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo football program will air its 2023 National Signing Day Show on ESPN3 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Mark Beier will host the show along with Rocket Head Coach Jason Candle and the Toledo coaching staff. Candle and his staff will show highlights and offer analysis of all signees and transfer students from the 2023 recruiting class.
zagsblog.com
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement
Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Defiance, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
thevillagereporter.com
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment
TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
13abc.com
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
