utrockets.com

Rockets Visit Chippewas for Wednesday Night Battle

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team will head to Mount Pleasant to play Central Michigan on Wednesday night. The contest between the Rockets (15-4, 6-2 MAC) and the Chippewas (4-15, 2-6 MAC) will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and be streamed live on ESPN+. Wednesday's game will be the lone regular-season meeting between Toledo and CMU this season.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Quinesha Lockett Named MAC Player of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo women's basketball senior guard Quinesha Lockett has been named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This is the second time Lockett has been named the conference player of the week this season and the fourth time in her career. She also earned the weekly honor two weeks ago on Jan. 16.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Football Signing Day Show to Air on ESPN3 Wednesday at Noon

TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo football program will air its 2023 National Signing Day Show on ESPN3 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Mark Beier will host the show along with Rocket Head Coach Jason Candle and the Toledo coaching staff. Candle and his staff will show highlights and offer analysis of all signees and transfer students from the 2023 recruiting class.
TOLEDO, OH
zagsblog.com

Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits

Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive.com

Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice

SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
SALINE, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Defiance, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Anthony Wayne High School basketball team will have a game with Defiance Senior High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament

Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
ARCHBOLD, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment

TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
98.7 WFGR

The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan

The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Update: After delay, BG schools now closed

Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

