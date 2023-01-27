Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Last Thursday, Pisces swam into our lovely planet Venus, just in time for February. There is a chance love will resurface back into people’s lives. Strong, soul-level connections will be prevalent. The No. 1 thing to watch out for in the next coming weeks is finances, as you may want to spend more money than usual. Beside that, the Gemini moon happening on Jan. 30 is going to bring us jumpy energy that will spring us back to action. You may feel more extroverted and communicative this week, so try to embrace being out of your comfort zone. You just may surprise yourself!

20 HOURS AGO