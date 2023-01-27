About 10% of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 and older were associated with COPD in 2020, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Researchers analyzed the most recent 2020 multiple cause-of-death data for 46 states and New York City to describe COPD mortality among this patient population. A total of 10.3% of the more than 3 million decedents had COPD listed on their death certificate. Women, White individuals, and non-Hispanic or Latino individuals had the highest age-adjusted COPD death rates per 100,000 ever-employed persons (101.3, 116.9, and 115.8, respectively). The three industries with the highest proportionate mortality ratios were mining, accommodation and food services, and construction (1.33, 1.28, and 1.23, respectively). Food preparation and serving related, healthcare support, and construction and extraction were the three occupations with the highest proportionate mortality ratios (1.30, 1.29, and 1.29, respectively).

11 HOURS AGO