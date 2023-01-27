Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
2minutemedicine.com
Bisphosphonates, denosumab, abaloparatide, teriparatide, and romosozumab reduce postmenopausal fracture risk
1. Bisphosphonates, denosumab, abaloparatide, teriparatide, and romosozumab use are associated with reduced clinical fractures in postmenopausal patients with osteoporosis. 2. Abaloparatide and teriparatide may increase the risk of withdrawal-associated adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Osteoporosis results in bone weakness and increased susceptibility to fractures. By the...
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
Healthline
How Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Bowel
If you have PsA or psoriasis, you may be at greater risk for several other chronic conditions like gastrointestinal diseases. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints. It typically occurs in people who have skin psoriasis, but it’s possible to have PsA without skin involvement.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Two Thirds of People With Overweight or Obesity Have Fatty Liver Disease
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is evident in around two thirds of people with overweight or obesity, according to the results of a meta-analysis published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. “Obesity is a well-known risk factor associated with NAFLD,” Jingxuan Quek, MBBS, of the National University of Singapore, and...
Signs and Symptoms of Crohn’s Disease
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and discomfort in your digestive system. People with Crohn’s disease may experience a variety of gastrointestinal signs and symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, and ulcers. Non-gastrointestinal (stomach-related) symptoms of Crohn’s disease include arthritis, eye inflammation, bone loss, and kidney stones.Symptoms of Crohn’s disease can vary from person to person and depend on several factors including the location and severity of the inflammation in your intestines and what age you begin developing symptoms.In most cases, symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. Some people with the condition...
physiciansweekly.com
Linear spectrum and non-linear complexity features of lumbar muscle surface electromyography between people with and without non-specific chronic low back pain during Biering-Sorensen test.
Contributor: Anke Hua,Jingyuan Bai,Zengming Hao,Yi Yang,Rongshan Zhang,Jian Wang. This study aimed to investigate the electromyographic parameters of lumbar muscles during the Biering-Sorensen test (BST) in people with and without non-specific chronic low back pain (NCLBP). Thirteen healthy controls and thirteen NCLBP patients participated in the current study, where they performed...
physiciansweekly.com
Robot-Assisted Simple Prostatectomy Surgical Outcomes in the Retreatment Setting
The following is a summary of “Evaluating Surgical Outcomes of Robot Assisted Simple Prostatectomy in the Retreatment Setting,” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Garbens, et al. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the perioperative and postoperative results between men getting salvage RASP (sRASP)...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
MedicalXpress
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
People with diabetes who experience periods of low blood sugar—a common occurrence in those new to blood sugar management—are more likely to have worsening diabetic eye disease. Now, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine say they have linked such low blood sugar levels with a molecular pathway that is turned on in oxygen-starved cells in the eye.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Antibiotic Prophylaxis Before Cystectomy or Stent Removal and Infection Complications: A Systematic Review.
Contributor: Luca Antonelli,Kirby Sebro,Abdelilah Lahmar,Peter C Black,Saum Ghodoussipour,Jill M Hamilton-Reeves,Jay Shah,Jensen Bente Thoft,Seth Paul Lerner,Carlos Llorente,Ilaria Lucca,Mark A Preston,Sarah P Psutka,John P Sfakianos,Susanne Vahr Lauridsen,Stephen B Williams,James Catto,Hooman Djaladat,Wassim Kassouf,Katherine Loftus,Siamak Daneshmand,Christian D Fankhauser,. Patients undergoing radical cystectomy frequently suffer from infectious complications, including urinary tract infections (UTIs) and surgical...
physiciansweekly.com
Augmenting DSM-5 diagnostic criteria with self-attention-based BiLSTM models for psychiatric diagnosis.
Contributor: Chi-Shin Wu,Chien-Hung Chen,Chu-Hsien Su,Yi-Ling Chien,Hong-Jie Dai,Hsin-Hsi Chen. Most previous studies make psychiatric diagnoses based on diagnostic terms. In this study we sought to augment Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5) diagnostic criteria with deep neural network models to make psychiatric diagnoses based on psychiatric notes.
physiciansweekly.com
~10% of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020
About 10% of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 and older were associated with COPD in 2020, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Researchers analyzed the most recent 2020 multiple cause-of-death data for 46 states and New York City to describe COPD mortality among this patient population. A total of 10.3% of the more than 3 million decedents had COPD listed on their death certificate. Women, White individuals, and non-Hispanic or Latino individuals had the highest age-adjusted COPD death rates per 100,000 ever-employed persons (101.3, 116.9, and 115.8, respectively). The three industries with the highest proportionate mortality ratios were mining, accommodation and food services, and construction (1.33, 1.28, and 1.23, respectively). Food preparation and serving related, healthcare support, and construction and extraction were the three occupations with the highest proportionate mortality ratios (1.30, 1.29, and 1.29, respectively).
physiciansweekly.com
High-protein supplementation improves linear growth in infants
1. In this randomized controlled trial, infants who received milk-cereal mix with a high-protein supplementation from 6 to 12 months of age had better length-for-age scores compared to those who received no supplementation. 2. Protein supplementation did not modify risk for comorbid diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea, or fever. Evidence...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Plasma Biomarkers and FeNO for the Diagnosis of EoE
The following is a summary of “Plasma Biomarkers and Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide in the Diagnosis of Eosinophilic Esophagitis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Josyabhatla, et al. Endoscopy with biopsies were necessary for the diagnosis and management of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a...
physiciansweekly.com
Aspirin thromboprophylaxis noninferior to low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures
1. In this randomized clinical trial, there were no differences in mortality, pulmonary embolism, or safety between thromboprophylaxis with aspirin versus low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures. 2. Incidence of deep vein thrombosis was higher with aspirin use compared to low-molecular-weight heparin use. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Comments / 0