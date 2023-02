Cal junior Isabelle Stadden has been named the Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Stadden led the No. 11 Bears to victories over No. 10 USC and No. 24 UCLA last week, winning a trio of races in each dual meet. In Cal's 152.4-141.5 win over the Trojans, Stadden won the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke while also helping the Bears' 200 medley relay team claim victory. The following day in a 167-125 triumph over the Bruins, Stadden once again took the 100 back while also winning the 200 individual medley. She added another win in the 200 medley relay as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO