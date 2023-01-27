Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO