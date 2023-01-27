ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Akintola earns second 2023 Indoor C-USA Athlete of the Week honor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Conference USA announced on Tuesday Jan. 31 its Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, including Middle Tennessee's Alaba Akintola, who was named Male Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. Akintola ran in both the 60-meter and 200-meter this past...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

NOTEBOOK: Groundhog Day Luncheon set for this Friday!

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2023 Middle Tennessee baseball season kicks off officially this week with the annual Groundhog Day Luncheon, set a day after Ground Hog Day on Friday, February 3 this year. Come join us in the Student Union Ballroom at 11:30 a.m. for the traditional start of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident

(Rutherford County, TN) This past Saturday (01/28/2023), Coach Guthrie with Rockvale High School told friends, former students and supporters of the Rockvale Rockets football team that former player Brady Owen was involved in a serious auto accident. As a result of the wreck, Owen was listed in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily South

10 Heavenly Repurposed Churches Across The South

Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee

The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Robertson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy