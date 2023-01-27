Read full article on original website
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
goblueraiders.com
Akintola earns second 2023 Indoor C-USA Athlete of the Week honor
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Conference USA announced on Tuesday Jan. 31 its Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, including Middle Tennessee's Alaba Akintola, who was named Male Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. Akintola ran in both the 60-meter and 200-meter this past...
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Groundhog Day Luncheon set for this Friday!
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2023 Middle Tennessee baseball season kicks off officially this week with the annual Groundhog Day Luncheon, set a day after Ground Hog Day on Friday, February 3 this year. Come join us in the Student Union Ballroom at 11:30 a.m. for the traditional start of...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raider women’s tennis extends winning streak to three in a row with 4-2 win over Bellarmine
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. —The fruits of Middle Tennessee's women's tennis teams' veteran leadership are starting to pay off early this year, as the Blue Raiders fought back to swing the momentum in their favor in a 4-2 win over the Bellarmine Knights to extend the Blue Raiders winning streak to three matches in a row.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident
(Rutherford County, TN) This past Saturday (01/28/2023), Coach Guthrie with Rockvale High School told friends, former students and supporters of the Rockvale Rockets football team that former player Brady Owen was involved in a serious auto accident. As a result of the wreck, Owen was listed in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
WSMV
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
The Daily South
10 Heavenly Repurposed Churches Across The South
Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.
A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville
It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as "The Great Blizzard of 1951."
fox17.com
CODE RED: Second round of icy weather headed to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for icy conditions across Middle Tennessee this week. The second round of winter weather is on the way and set to move in Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours. Models are bringing in more frozen...
Tennessee fraternity suspended until at least 2027 due to ‘accountability issues’
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
tourcounsel.com
The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee
The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed, delayed Tuesday ahead of potential wintry weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to an icy weather threat. Metro Nashville Public Schools said they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:
HBCU Tennessee State University Earns Two Grammy Nominations
Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands received some great news this week, adding to the school’s legacy. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards and Tennessee State University appeared on the list two times. According to AP news, the first nomination is...
WSMV
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship
(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
wpln.org
The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville
Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
