theevreport.com

Arrival Appoints New CEO, to Reduce Headcount by 50 Percent

LUXEMBOURG – Arrival, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Igor Torgov as CEO, effective January 30, 2023. Torgov, who joined Arrival in February 2020, was previously the EVP of Digital and has held various COO, CEO, and leadership positions at several companies, including Microsoft. He holds an MBA in Strategic Management from California State University.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Why Warehouse Consulting Is Important

The warehouse is an essential part of any successful business’s infrastructure. It’s likely that you need a site of some type in order to store, pick, pack, and ship your goods, even if you don’t run a traditional retail shop. You should take good care of the warehouse because it is your business’s lifeblood. A skilled expert in warehouse management can help with this.
appraisalbuzz.com

Waterstone Mortgage Announces Three Promotions

Sarah Carpenter has been promoted to director of marketing at Waterstone Mortgage, while Olga Rosales has been promoted to director of business insights and Melissa Wagner to director of human resources. Carpenter has more than 12 years of experience in marketing management, brand management, and graphic design. She joined Waterstone...
The Associated Press

Helbiz Incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced the incorporation of OpenAI’s advanced technology, ChatGPT, into multiple departments of the company. This integration marks the initial phase of a comprehensive approach to incorporating artificial intelligence, as Helbiz remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progression. The integration of OpenAI technology aims to drastically improve the first touch communication, from users as well as frontline operational staff, and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, driving increases in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies for an overall improved service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005400/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
helihub.com

NATA Announces New AAM Committee Leadership

On Wednesday, January 18, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) held a successful Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Town Hall in conjunction with its AAM Committee meeting in Washington, DC, announcing new committee leadership relative to infrastructure and flight operations. The Town Hall: AAM Landscape fostered connections between the AAM community...
beefmagazine.com

This Week in Agribusiness, January 28, 2023

This past week at the Farm Futures Business Summit, Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech University, outlines the risk that came out of last year in the commodities markets as we saw volatility both on market pricing market as well as input pricing and he senses that it is here to stay.
