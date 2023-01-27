Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
Arrival Appoints New CEO, to Reduce Headcount by 50 Percent
LUXEMBOURG – Arrival, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Igor Torgov as CEO, effective January 30, 2023. Torgov, who joined Arrival in February 2020, was previously the EVP of Digital and has held various COO, CEO, and leadership positions at several companies, including Microsoft. He holds an MBA in Strategic Management from California State University.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Why Warehouse Consulting Is Important
The warehouse is an essential part of any successful business’s infrastructure. It’s likely that you need a site of some type in order to store, pick, pack, and ship your goods, even if you don’t run a traditional retail shop. You should take good care of the warehouse because it is your business’s lifeblood. A skilled expert in warehouse management can help with this.
appraisalbuzz.com
Waterstone Mortgage Announces Three Promotions
Sarah Carpenter has been promoted to director of marketing at Waterstone Mortgage, while Olga Rosales has been promoted to director of business insights and Melissa Wagner to director of human resources. Carpenter has more than 12 years of experience in marketing management, brand management, and graphic design. She joined Waterstone...
The CFO of the future needs these skills—and they go far beyond finance
The role has evolved radically over the past decade.
Helbiz Incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced the incorporation of OpenAI’s advanced technology, ChatGPT, into multiple departments of the company. This integration marks the initial phase of a comprehensive approach to incorporating artificial intelligence, as Helbiz remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progression. The integration of OpenAI technology aims to drastically improve the first touch communication, from users as well as frontline operational staff, and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, driving increases in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies for an overall improved service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005400/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
helihub.com
NATA Announces New AAM Committee Leadership
On Wednesday, January 18, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) held a successful Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Town Hall in conjunction with its AAM Committee meeting in Washington, DC, announcing new committee leadership relative to infrastructure and flight operations. The Town Hall: AAM Landscape fostered connections between the AAM community...
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness, January 28, 2023
This past week at the Farm Futures Business Summit, Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech University, outlines the risk that came out of last year in the commodities markets as we saw volatility both on market pricing market as well as input pricing and he senses that it is here to stay.
