Women's Lacrosse Picked Sixth in Ivy Preseason Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's lacrosse team has been selected sixth in the Ivy League preseason poll, as announced by the league office Monday. The Bears kick off their season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. on the road against Hofstra. The full results from the preseason...
Gymnastics Wins Home Opener; Posts Season-Highs on Three Events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's gymnastics team tied its season-high with 193.625 points and set a new season-high on three events to take home first place in the Bears' home-opening quad meet on Sunday. Brown's 193.625 points ties its season-high from last weekend's quad meet at Oregon State....
Cross Country Programs Named All-Academic Teams by USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – Both the Brown men's and women's cross country programs have been recognized as All-Academic teams by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their performances in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester. The men's team posted the highest cumulative team GPA...
Women's Fencing Wraps Up Eric Sollee Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown women's fencing finished MIT's Eric Sollee Invitational with a 5-1 record. The Bears claimed victories over NYU (23-4), NJIT (19-8), Yeshiva (26-1), Stevens Tech (26-1), and Haverford (26-1). Duke took a 19-8 win over Brown in the Bears' lone loss of the day. In total,...
