Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Analysts Estimate Atmos Energy (ATO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
The market expects Atmos Energy (ATO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Valero Energy (VLO): Time to Buy?
Valero Energy (VLO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
What Makes Interpublic (IPG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Interpublic Group (IPG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Arrow Financial (AROW) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
NASDAQ
Descartes Systems (DSGX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: STE
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, STERIS is now the #82 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
NASDAQ
WF vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Woori Bank (WF) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
NASDAQ
SONVY or IDXX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair...
NASDAQ
CSAN vs. BE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with Cosan (CSAN) and Bloom Energy (BE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks...
NASDAQ
Transocean (RIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
McDonald's Corporation MCD reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined year over year, while the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter's figure. McDonald's president and chief executive officer, Chris Kempczinski, stated, "While we expect short-term inflationary pressures to continue...
NASDAQ
Assurant (AIZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Assurant (AIZ) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Xylem (XYL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Xylem (XYL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Premier, Inc. (PINC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Premier, Inc. (PINC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Omnicom (OMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Omnicom (OMC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Comments / 0