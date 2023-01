[1] Purdue (20-1, 9-1) vs. Michigan State (14-7, 6-4) West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876) • Purdue opens the second half of the league season with one of the top-rivalry games in the Big Ten as Michigan State returns to Mackey Arena to close out the season series. The two teams are meeting for the second time in 13 days as Purdue edged the Spartans 64-63 on Jan. 16, at the Breslin Center.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO