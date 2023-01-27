ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Healthline

Macular Degeneration: Can 3-D Printed ‘Retina’ Models Help?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is the most common cause of blindness for people over 65 in the U.S. A new study used stem cells to help recreate the part of the retina affected by AMD and has the potential to help researchers learn more about the condition. Researchers made a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy