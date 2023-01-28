ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Are Talking About The Death Of The "Dream Job," And Honestly, It Makes Perfect Sense

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbGwb_0kUAB1Le00

Ever since the start of the pandemic, the younger generations have become less and less enamored with hustle culture and the ideal of the dream job. As a popular TikTok sound summed it up, "Darling, I've told you several times before. I have no dream job. I do not dream of labor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w86CR_0kUAB1Le00
Freeform / Via giphy.com

There are several reasons for this growing discontent. First, there's stagnant wage growth that wasn't keeping pace with the cost of living — even before inflation made going to the grocery store into a financial obstacle course.

And then there's the 24/7 always-on work culture that leads to absurd situations like people getting disciplined by HR for not answering texts from their boss on vacation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSUwX_0kUAB1Le00
HBO / Via giphy.com

Plus, for those who had the privilege of working from home during the 2020 lockdowns, cutting out their commute gave them more time to spend with loved ones and on hobbies, which led many to question why work had occupied such a big place in their lives before.

For many of us, what this all adds up to is a sense that we're being asked to work harder and harder and to sacrifice our personal lives for diminished rewards. How are we supposed to dream of labor under these conditions???

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bnn2T_0kUAB1Le00
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Well, recently these sentiments have even been leaking over onto LinkedIn, the professional networking site that's often associated with hustle culture cringe and crying CEOs . Instead, these days people are taking to LinkedIn to talk about their desire for more balanced lives and the idea that it's okay for your job to simply be a job.

"During this cloudy time, it’s important for all professionals to remember this: Your current job is the vehicle, not your destination," wrote Andrew McCaskill , LinkedIn Career Expert. "Forget about the ‘dream job,’ and instead focus on building a career that aligns with your top priorities, whether it be salary, flexible work, work-life balance or advancement opportunities. Determining what your ideal work ‘lifestyle’ is should take priority as you tackle this next stage of your career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fkx1M_0kUAB1Le00
Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

Here are a few more popular LinkedIn posts that show how the platform is shifting towards a new understanding of work's place in our lives:

"You deserve to be paid well enough for your work that you can afford a place to live, childcare, healthcare, healthy food, and an occasional splurge on a 40-hour work week, without needing a second or third job… This is not a ‘dream job.’ This is not ‘a great culture.’ This is not ‘great benefits and perks.’ This is the baseline that every single person deserves in exchange for spending half of their waking hours at work."

Bonnie Dilber, Recruiting Leader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32w4r3_0kUAB1Le00
NBC / Via giphy.com

"On paper, I had a dream job, a nice sounding title, and a comfortable salary at a well-regarded organization. In reality, what I really had was microaggressions, invisible minefields, and a deeply ingrained undercurrent of racial hostility that constantly tripped me up and eventually eroded my confidence and self-esteem."

Danielle Prendergast, Ph. D

"I don't like the term 'dream job,' because it doesn't exist for me. Granted, I used to use that term incessantly, but what I realized going through life was having a 'dream manager' was the important aspect of any job. You can love what you do, but if you have a bad manager, that ruins everything and can cause significant stress, anxiety, and other mental health struggles."

Eric Vento, CPP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkynG_0kUAB1Le00
Epix / Via giphy.com

"It's okay to take a job that isn't your dream job because you need work. Even if you don't plan to stay long-term. It's also okay to turn down a job that isn't your dream job to wait for something that is. This job market is rough. Do what you need to do to take care of YOU."

Alyssa Rhoda, Director of Talent Acquisition

"Moving to a foreign country, making a career 180 and starting fresh with new friends and colleagues from different cultures and backgrounds—it's been a lot! With all the life changes, these are the biggest career mindset shifts I've fully come to embrace this year: F*** the concept of a dream job, because the most fulfilling aspects of my life happen outside of work. As Gen Z puts it, 'I don't dream of labor.'"

Emily Y. Fung, Marketing and Communications Professional

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uM0js_0kUAB1Le00
CBC / Via giphy.com

"At the end of the day, a job is a job. It doesn’t have to be 'on-brand' or an extension of who we are as a person. It doesn’t have to be our identity. I hope that if given the choice, we choose a job – where we spend 2,080 hours (86 days!) each year – that is able to provide us with our basic needs and more."

Jordan Santos, Social Media & Community Consultant

Can you relate? Tell us what you think about "dream jobs" in the comments!

Comments / 13

Related
msn.com

Everyone does it, and other dark facts about death

Slide 1 of 33: By now, you’ve probably already heard the famous Benjamin Franklin quote: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”While paying your taxes may make you wish for the sweet relief of death, the good news is death isn’t all that complicated, after all. And even if shuffling off your mortal coil doesn’t sound like the lightest of topics, humans really have perfected the art of dying. In 2012, BBC reported that about 100 billion people have died in all of the known history of people. To put that into perspective, there’s only about 7.9 billion people alive right now.With all those billions of deaths, people and society have developed a plethora of rituals and rites surrounding death. Odd and bizarre deaths have made the news, as have tragic ones. And a slew of weird and creepy facts about dying have made their rounds on the internet. But you don’t have to be on your deathbed to find this list of strange and peculiar facts about death and dying (excuse the pun) to die for. Related: These wild historic facts sound fake but aren't.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Upworthy

Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems

The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Gochi Ez

Here Are The Colors To Avoid For A Job Interview

Of course, the right color of clothing during a job interview is not decisive.But colors do have more influence than you think.Because employers have to decide in half an hour to an hour whether or not you are the right person for the job, the first impression counts more than in other situations.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy