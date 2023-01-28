Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 51, Lovington 36
Belen 72, Grants 71
Carlsbad 56, Roswell 40
Des Moines 43, Maxwell 42
Dora 55, Floyd 14
Gallup 73, Kirtland Central 60
Hagerman 50, Loving 48
Highland 77, Valencia 69
Hobbs 74, Clovis 56
Jal 43, Eunice 36
Miyamura 73, Aztec 59
Portales 64, Goddard 55
Rehoboth 60, Zuni 44
Shiprock 56, Bloomfield 51
Socorro 52, Ruidoso 43
Valley 72, Del Norte 67
Volcano Vista 47, Rio Rancho 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
