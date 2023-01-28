ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 51, Lovington 36

Belen 72, Grants 71

Carlsbad 56, Roswell 40

Des Moines 43, Maxwell 42

Dora 55, Floyd 14

Gallup 73, Kirtland Central 60

Hagerman 50, Loving 48

Highland 77, Valencia 69

Hobbs 74, Clovis 56

Jal 43, Eunice 36

Miyamura 73, Aztec 59

Portales 64, Goddard 55

Rehoboth 60, Zuni 44

Shiprock 56, Bloomfield 51

Socorro 52, Ruidoso 43

Valley 72, Del Norte 67

Volcano Vista 47, Rio Rancho 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

