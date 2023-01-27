Predicting NFL veteran contracts can be a difficult task. There are a lot of factors that play into negotiations between teams like the Bucs and players. There are factors that are visible to the outside world such as the salary cap, the player’s level of play over the course of their rookie deal, past deals for players at that position and how much available talent there is at the position. There are other factors that are less visible to the public, such as the player’s medicals. Finally, there are things that will affect the deal that remain relevant even though it shouldn’t – like the player’s original draft status.

23 HOURS AGO