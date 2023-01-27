Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady Won’t Be Pursued By Dolphins
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending three seasons in Tampa Bay. Brady, who helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV in 2020 and back-to-back NFC South titles, will turn 46 next year and will have to decide whether he wants to return for a 24th NFL season in Tampa Bay – or elsewhere – or retire.
Tom Brady Is Trending For One NFL Contender Following Sunday's Games
A key talking point of the last two weeks has been Tom Brady's NFL future. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, rumors about a change of scenery have followed Brady. Former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski predicted Brady would return to the Bucs. ...
Pewter Report
Bucs Senior Bowl Targets: Defense
Pewter Report begins its Senior Bowl coverage by previewing some of the best Bucs fits on defense in Mobile, Ala. Tampa Bay has 23 unrestricted free agents this year, including 13 on defense. The Bucs have found some players at the Senior Bowl before, as Pewter Report’s Josh Queipo outlined in a recent article.
Pewter Report
Pewter Report’s 2023 7-Round Bucs Mock Draft
With 23 unrestricted free agents and looming salary cap troubles, as Tampa Bay has the second-worst cap situation in the league (over by $54,833,921 per OverTheCap.com), this is perhaps the most challenging Bucs mock draft Pewter Report has ever done. Granted, a lot will change with Tampa Bay’s roster between now and April when our final Bucs mock draft will be released, so take this initial Bucs mock draft with a grain of salt.
Pewter Report
Bucs Contract Extension Projection: CB Dean
Predicting NFL veteran contracts can be a difficult task. There are a lot of factors that play into negotiations between teams like the Bucs and players. There are factors that are visible to the outside world such as the salary cap, the player’s level of play over the course of their rookie deal, past deals for players at that position and how much available talent there is at the position. There are other factors that are less visible to the public, such as the player’s medicals. Finally, there are things that will affect the deal that remain relevant even though it shouldn’t – like the player’s original draft status.
Pewter Report
How Much Younger Can Bucs Realistically Get This Offseason?
The Bucs have obviously enjoyed some unprecedented success in recent years. When Tom Brady arrived in 2020, he took them to the Super Bowl in year one – and they won it. In 2021, Tampa Bay won a franchise-record 13 wins and won the NFC South for the first time since 2007. And despite a struggle of an 8-9 season in 2022, the team still repeated as division champions for the first time ever.
2023 Super Bowl: Rams, Bucs will have tough time re-summiting NFL like Eagles, Chiefs did
Either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fifth team since 2000 to win two Super Bowls within five years. It's a feat that is impressive for a number of reasons — we'll get to that later — but even more striking when you juxtapose both the Chiefs' and Eagles' success with the previous two champions, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:
Here's who the Bucs have talked to in search of new offensive coordinator
TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 NFL Season is still in the midst of playoff games, but the offseason has already begun for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since their defeat against Dallas on Jan. 16. Fans should expect plenty of announcements from February through August surrounding Tampa Bay's decision with...
Comments / 0